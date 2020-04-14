DOL to issue federal $600 pandemic benefit

The state Department of Labor and Industry said Tuesday it has started paying the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit, which is an additional $600 to those who have lost jobs or incomes, on top of state unemployment payments.
The state issued $20.5 million in payments Monday. Those who use direct deposit should see those payments in two or three days.
Those who get paper checks should see the money within a week.
Claims are not yet being processed for people who are self-employed, but the department said Monday that will be possible soon. Claims will be backdated.
Anyone who gets unemployment compensation benefits is eligible for the additional $600 a week stimulus payment. It's in addition to the state weekly payment and will be made April 4-July 25.
Montana reached 399 known COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
On Monday, the state saw its seventh death, a Flathead County resident over the age of 65 with preexisting health conditions.
Statewide at least 197 have recovered from the virus and 24 were in the hospital Tuesday. There have been a cumulative 50 hospitalizations.
There have been 9,234 tests run at the state lab in Helena.
Of the seven deaths, information provided by counties or families about five of the people shows that they were older. Three of the state's deaths have been in Toole County, where there's an outbreak in an assisted living facility. There were 26 cases there by Tuesday.
Fourteen of the cases there are for people ages 60 and up, including five cases for those 80-89 and three cases for those over the age of 90.
Gallatin County remained the state's hot spot, with 138 cases. For the second day in a row, the county did not add any new cases.
The state's 1.06 million residents are under a stay-at-home order that runs through April 24, though that could be extended.
Gov. Steve Bullock said last week all the directives he's issued, such as closing down K-12 public schools, requiring most people traveling into the state to self-quarantine for two weeks and the shuttering of many businesses where people congregate like bars and theaters, are all on the same timeline and he will re-evaluate continuing those orders, with input from public health officials and others, on a two-week basis going forward.
