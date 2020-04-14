DOL to issue federal $600 pandemic benefit

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state Department of Labor and Industry said Tuesday it has started paying the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit, which is an additional $600 to those who have lost jobs or incomes, on top of state unemployment payments.

The state issued $20.5 million in payments Monday. Those who use direct deposit should see those payments in two or three days.

Those who get paper checks should see the money within a week.

Claims are not yet being processed for people who are self-employed, but the department said Monday that will be possible soon. Claims will be backdated.

Anyone who gets unemployment compensation benefits is eligible for the additional $600 a week stimulus payment. It's in addition to the state weekly payment and will be made April 4-July 25.

***

Montana reached 399 known COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

On Monday, the state saw its seventh death, a Flathead County resident over the age of 65 with preexisting health conditions.