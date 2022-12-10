Dog shot and found in woods needs a foster home in Helena

A large mixed-breed dog that was shot multiple times and found in the woods south of Helena has an opportunity to get a life-saving leg amputation and a prosthetic made just for him.

But he needs to find a foster home first.

Otherwise, the Lewis and Clark Humane Society said the dog named Orion will need to be put down.

“He needs to be in a home environment where he can recover and learn to walk with a prosthetic,” the humane society wrote in a social media post. “We all want what is best for Orion, but unfortunately without the safety net, monitoring, and comfort of a home, it would be inhumane to put Orion through this difficult procedure and euthanasia would be our only option. This is not what any of us want, but it isn’t about us, instead it’s about Orion being safe and living a comfortable life -- he cannot live in any shelter forever, even one who loves him so much.”

Jefferson County authorities asked a Helena animal control officer to help catch the dog after he attacked some chickens in the 200 block of McClellan Creek Road in Montana City Sept. 14, the Helena Police Department reported.

The dog appeared to have an injury to his front leg or paw when the animal control officer brought him to the humane society, but the nature of the injury was not known until an X-ray a couple of weeks later revealed the gunshot wounds.

Humane society staff said one bullet is wedged by the dog’s spine and would be too dangerous to remove, and another bounced off both of his legs.

“Honestly, we’re surprised he survived in the woods alone with these terrible injuries,” they said in the social media post. “Without any medical attention his body healed poorly, and he lost most of the use of one of his front legs.”

Humane society staff said it would be difficult to find the person who shot the dog, and no police report has been filed. In an email Thursday, Jefferson County Undersheriff Mike Johnson said his office had not received any reports about the dog being shot.

The humane society initially named the dog Forrest, but later decided that was too closely associated with his traumatic past. They are now calling him Orion because the stars are the limit if he can find the right help.

Orion is believed to be a little over a year old. The humane society said he has been receiving shockwave therapy to stimulate healing in his leg, which has reduced his pain and allowed his playful and interactive spirit to develop.

According to the humane society, Orion will need to be placed in a foster or foster-to-adopt home in Helena during his surgery and recovery time. The humane society will provide supplies and pay for his medical care during the foster period, and his foster family would be responsible for taking him to operative and post-operative appointments.

“This is at least a few months fostering commitment, but the veterinarians and LCHS staff can help you through every step,” the social media post says. “We can’t guarantee that it will be easy but we promise it will be worth it! This sweet boy deserves a chance!”

Humane society staff said Orion is very timid with new humans and may need to meet with his new family a few times before he is comfortable. He is not comfortable around dogs, cats or young kids.

“This is a very specific home, we know, but with your help sharing his story we hope we can find the right person,” the social media post says.

For more information about providing a foster home, contact the humane society’s dog behavior coordinator at showard@lchsmontana.org.