Doctor dismissed from St. Peter's Health plans to sue

He also addressed some of the rumors being circulated on social media, noting that he has not engaged in any criminal behavior and has never abused drugs or been addicted to them.

As the only medical oncologist on staff, Weiner wrote that he was on call every day during his time at St. Peter's and sometimes worked three to six months straight with no days off. He said he regularly cared for 60 or more patients a day.

“I know I am not perfect, but I have always done my best,” he wrote. “Thank you Helena, I appreciate all the support the community has expressed more than I can express in words.”

On Friday afternoon, St. Peter’s officials said they had not yet seen the letter and declined to comment until they had time to review it.

Meanwhile, St. Peter’s is facing another lawsuit alleging that the hospital failed to fulfill its duty to its patients as a result of Weiner's dismissal. The hospital has yet to respond to the complaint, which was filed in Lewis and Clark County District Court in late October by John Doubek of Doubek, Pyfer & Storrar in Helena.

According to that class-action lawsuit, the hospital failed to notify some patients that Weiner was no longer their doctor and that a different doctor was assigned to provide their care. The suit alleges that some patients had to reschedule life-saving treatments or other critical appoints and others have been assigned a new doctor every few visits who is unfamiliar with the care they need.

Tyler Manning Education and Business Reporter
Education and Business reporter for Helena Independent Record.