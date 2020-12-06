Doctor dismissed from St. Peter's Health plans to sue

After being dismissed from St. Peter’s Health last month, Dr. Tom Weiner released a letter saying he plans to sue the Helena health system where he has worked as an oncologist for nearly 25 years.
To the Editor of the Helena Independent Record and the citizens of Helena,
“Although it is the last thing in the world I want to do as a longtime resident of Helena, my attorneys will be filing a lawsuit against St. Peter’s and potentially others to put an end to this ridiculous smear campaign,” he said in a letter sent to the Independent Record Friday. “Please know that while my attorneys submit pleadings and make legal arguments on my behalf, my heart is with my patients and the wonderful community of nurses and staff at the Cancer Treatment Center.”
This was the first time Weiner has publicly addressed his sudden removal from the hospital’s Cancer Treatment Center in October.
“Because of what St. Peter’s is trying to do to me now I must set the record straight about what has been happening since the afternoon of October 15, 2020 when my badge was summarily taken away and I was immediately locked out of the hospital’s computer system and forced to leave under the watchful eyes of security guards, based on the hospital’s criticism about my treatment of one patient out of the thousands who I have cared for since 1996,” he wrote. “At that time they said they intended to conduct an investigation of my entire practice, obviously to see if they could come up with more to criticize.”
In a phone call Saturday, Weiner declined to provide any more information about that one patient but said the actions taken against him as a result were unwarranted and “extremely unusual.” He said this was the first time he had seen anything like this during his tenure at St. Peter’s, including his time as chief of staff and a member of the hospital’s board of directors.
In his letter, Weiner said the hospital forced him to take a “voluntary leave of absence” on Nov. 12. He alleged that hospital officials told him they would not submit a career-damaging report to the National Practitioner Data Bank as long as he agreed to keep quiet about what they were doing.
“Five days later on November 17, the hospital abruptly breached that agreement by summarily suspending my clinical privileges and terminating my employment agreement based on its criticism of my care of an additional six patients out of thousands I have treated during the past 24 years,” he said. “Simultaneously, the hospital issued a press release which resulted in the headline, ‘Dr. Weiner Is No Longer with St. Peter’s Health in Helena’ before they ever gave me an opportunity to explain anything or defend my care decisions. I do not believe there is any merit to these new allegations.”
Weiner wrote that his issues with St. Peter's date back to at least 2016, when the CEO at the time allegedly threatened to terminate him. More recently, he said, the hospital forced him to turn over his inpatients to hospitalists.
He also addressed some of the rumors being circulated on social media, noting that he has not engaged in any criminal behavior and has never abused drugs or been addicted to them.
As the only medical oncologist on staff, Weiner wrote that he was on call every day during his time at St. Peter's and sometimes worked three to six months straight with no days off. He said he regularly cared for 60 or more patients a day.
“I know I am not perfect, but I have always done my best,” he wrote. “Thank you Helena, I appreciate all the support the community has expressed more than I can express in words.”
On Friday afternoon, St. Peter’s officials said they had not yet seen the letter and declined to comment until they had time to review it.
Meanwhile, St. Peter’s is facing another lawsuit alleging that the hospital failed to fulfill its duty to its patients as a result of Weiner's dismissal. The hospital has yet to respond to the complaint, which was filed in Lewis and Clark County District Court in late October by John Doubek of Doubek, Pyfer & Storrar in Helena.
According to that class-action lawsuit, the hospital failed to notify some patients that Weiner was no longer their doctor and that a different doctor was assigned to provide their care. The suit alleges that some patients had to reschedule life-saving treatments or other critical appoints and others have been assigned a new doctor every few visits who is unfamiliar with the care they need.
