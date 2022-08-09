DOC challenges finding that former employee was wrongfully terminated

The Montana Department of Corrections is contesting a decision by the state’s Human Rights Commission that overruled a hearing officer and found in favor of a former DOC employee who says she was wrongfully terminated from her job.

Judge Michael McMahon of Montana 1st Judicial District Court in Lewis and Clark County on July 11 granted a request to hold its judicial review until the state’s Human Rights Commission issues a final order in the case.

The Montana Department of Corrections (DOC) petitioned the court in the case involving Adrianne Cotton on July 7, who had filed a discrimination charge with the human rights bureau in 2019. A hearing officer had said Cotton, the DOC’s government relations director, failed to prove the department had retaliated against her.

However, the commission in March reversed the hearing officer’s decision and demanded that Cotton be awarded damages. They sent the issue back to the hearing officer for consideration of damages the employee is owed.

The legal move by the DOC follows a June filing by Cotton, seeking judicial review and legal fees and costs. She argued the commission should not have allowed the DOC to argue that the way it treated Cotton was based on legitimate business and budgetary reasons, which had not been in prehearing discovery or the DOC’s prehearing. She said the panel was given incorrect legal advice by its counsel, which prejudiced her rights.

The state DOC in its filing said the panel disregarded factual findings made by the hearing officer which supported the conclusion of law that the DOC did not retaliate against Cotton. The state also said the commission exceeded its authority and that the ultimate decision on the staffing changes came from the governor's office.

They said the hearing officer failed in concluding when the complaint was dismissed that Cotton did not prove retaliation when she was terminated from her job. This occurred after several women came forward with sexual harassment allegations against Reginald Michael, who was then the DOC director. The state had argued her dismissal was due to department's reorganization and budget savings.

Commission members said in March the state had erred in not starting a sexual harassment investigation within 10 days of the allegations being filed. They also had questioned whether Tom Lopach, who was chief of staff for then-Gov. Steve Bullock, had interfered with the investigation headed by Peggy McEwan, a state employee with 25 years of human resources experience, but were told that investigators said they did not feel pressure.

Lopach said in a 2020 hearing the DOC had too many senior staff members and reorganization made sense. He said there is not a government relations director in other agencies and the director and deputy director could handle legislative relationships. Michael had also said the decision to cut staff had come from his supervisors.

Cotton, who worked at the department from 2010-2018, testified to the Office of Administrative Hearings in late 2020 that she had spoken with the DOC human resources department about Michael after he allegedly made what she considered to be inappropriate comments during a 2017 business trip. Cotton said he then began to get more aggressive with her, rolling his eyes at her during staff meetings and steadily withholding information from her.

Cotton, in her filing, said the commission denied her appeal on these issues during the hearing. She said the DOC was given incorrect legal advice by agency counsel, which prejudiced her substantial rights. She said the hearing officer failed to provide an accurate and complete statement of the commission’s decision.

Cotton asks the court to affirm unlawful retaliation occurred, modify the decision so the commission can address the requested changes and award her fees and costs, which are in excess of $225,000.

The DOC declined to comment on this story, saying it was pending litigation.

Cotton said Tuesday she remains “grateful for the careful and thorough review by the Human Rights Commission which resulted in an overwhelming victory.”

“We are disappointed that the Department of Corrections has chosen to prolong what is already four years of costly litigation and we hope they will acknowledge their mistakes,” she said.