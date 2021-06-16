DNRC grounds all aircraft after helicopter crash at fire scene

In the wake of Tuesday's helicopter crash with five people aboard, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation has instituted a safety stand down of all of its aircraft for 48 hours out of an abundance of caution, officials said Wednesday.

"It will allow us to finish reviewing the incident and debrief all of the aviation resources that were a part of the Deep Creek Fire accident," officials said in an email, adding the decision was made at the direction and recommendation of the chief pilot and the safety officer of the DNRC Fire Protection Bureau. "It will allow us finish reviewing the incident and debrief all of the aviation resources that were a part of the Deep Creek Fire accident."

The cause of the accident is still under review. The 48-hour safety stand down started at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash occurred during efforts to fight the Deep Creek Canyon fire between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs. All five people aboard were able to safely exit the aircraft and were assessed by medical staff at both the Billings Clinic Broadwater in Townsend and St. Peter’s Health in Helena. They are now home with their families, DNRC officials said.

DNRC has 10 aircraft in its fleet that consists of seven helicopters and three fixed-wing aircraft.