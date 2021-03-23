DNC's Jaime Harrison to speak at Mansfield Metcalf

New Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison, who broke fundraising records as a candidate running against Republican incumbent South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham in the 2020 election, will deliver the keynote address Saturday for the 43rd Annual Mansfield Metcalf Celebration, to be held virtually due to safety concerns about the COVID 19 pandemic.
The fundraiser is the Montana Democratic Party’s biggest event of the year, celebrating the history of Democrats in Montana, and looking forward to the future of the party. Past speakers have included then Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker and Democratic Strategist James Carville.
The Montana Democratic Party will highlight their plans for the future.
“We are so honored to be joined by Chair Harrison,” said Montana Democratic Party Chair Robyn Driscoll. “Chair Harrison knows what it’s like to fight hard even when the odds are stacked against you. We can’t wait to hear from him, and virtually welcome him to the Last Best Place.”
The Mansfield Metcalf is at 7 p.m. and tickets are $50 and can be purchased on the Montana Democratic Party's website: www.montanademocrats.org.
Harrison serves as chair of the Democratic National Committee. As the son of a single teenage mom, Harrison was raised by his grandparents in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
He earned a scholarship to Yale University and attend Georgetown Law. After college, Harrison came back home to Orangeburg to teach at his old high school, then worked to help empower disadvantaged kids to attend college. He also served as an aide to South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn. In 2013, Harrison was elected the first African-American chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, a position he held until 2017, when he was appointed by DNC Chair Tom Perez as an associate chair of the DNC.
He ran for the U.S. Senate from South Carolina, raising more than $100 million, setting a fundraising record for the most raised by a Senate candidate. He lost to Graham.
He and his wife Marie live in Columbia, South Carolina, where they raise their two young sons.