Districts keep close eye on COVID-19 numbers as school year launches

Rispens said there is no such mandate for East Helena schools, and added 80% of the parents he has heard from said they want to keep masks optional, with the remaining 20% saying they want stricter measures.

He said one of the biggest issues affecting the district this year is having to adjust how to approach people who may be close contacts to a COVID-19 case, and how to switch them to remote learning and what that will look like.

Rispens said that in the past, the district relied on county health departments and quarantine orders. He said HB 702 has prompted county health boards to not issue quarantine orders but just offer guidance on how people should act.

He said this leaves schools vulnerable, as the parent of a student or a teacher can decide to just come to work if exposed.

“We’re not super comfortable with that,” he said, adding he is working with the state school boards association to craft language on how to move kids to remote learning for a short period of time if exposed to COVID-19 and how to bring them back to the education environment.

He said it was an exciting first day and “students are excited to be back.” He said the district has a “can-do mentality to work together and get through this.”