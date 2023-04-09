Lewis and Clark Public Health reports cases of the communicable diseases it tracks in the county increased 671% across the board from 2021 to 2022.

The local agency's 2022 Year End Communicable Disease Report released March 3 states diseases such as influenza and syphilis have seen a "steep increase."

Montana saw 285 cases of syphilis in 2022, 11 of which are Lewis and Clark County cases. The median age of county residents who contracted syphilis in 2022 was 36, and 81% of them were men, according to a report by county health officials.

The public health office recorded 614 cases of the flu in the county last year, up from 58 the year prior.

Lewis and Clark Public Health Disease Control and Prevention Administrator Laurel Reik said as COVID-19 precautions among the community fall to the wayside, the numbers of other communicable diseases have gone up.

Reik said 2022's numbers are not far off from pre-pandemic tallies.

"Now we're back together," she said. "When we're together, we can pass along viruses."

According to Reik, the best course of action for residents is to practice good hand hygiene and more importantly stay home when sick, especially workers in sensitive positions, such as food handlers, day care providers or others who come into contact with many people.

"The takeaway from this report is we all have to be aware that staying home when we're sick protects our friends and families," she said.

The report is generated yearly and presented to the local board of health.

Reik said the report will not prompt any changes at Lewis and Clark Public Health.

Other disease that saw an increase in cases last year include hepatitis C (51% increase), salmonella (75% increase), and norovirus (1600% increase).

Other less common diseases reported in 2022 include one case of vibriosis, hemolytic uremic syndrome and coccidioidomycosis. LCPH also reported seven cases of rabies post-exposure prophylaxis in the county last year.

LCPH solicits reports from area health care providers and laboratories on disease activity in Lewis and Clark County to compile the year end briefing.