Helena native Gina Lytle is unable to access the sidewalks in her neighborhood.

Lytle, who uses a wheelchair, told the Helena City Commission during its second Sidewalk Summit she is often forced to use the street, unable to navigate the litany of obstructions, hazards and lack of ramps.

"This is on Helena Avenue, right by Helena Middle School, and I'm in the middle of the street because I can't access the sidewalk," Lytle said. "There's no curb cut. There are barriers put in front of it, actual parking barriers."

Lytle serves as the vice chairwoman on the city's Americans with Disabilities Act compliance committee and called the state of Helena's sidewalks an embarrassment. She and other members of the public urged the commission to listen to their repeated cries for help.

Helena's Transportation Systems Department recently estimated nearly half of all city streets do not have a sidewalk adjacent to them, and sparse code enforcement over the years has left the sidewalks that are present deteriorated and hazardous.

In an effort to come to grips with the size of the city's sidewalk problem and to strategize potential solutions, the city commission continued its ongoing Sidewalk Summit series of special meetings March 30.

Though Lytle uses a wheelchair, there are many others whose mobility limitations prohibit them from using Helena's scant sidewalks: the blind, the elderly, parents with strollers.

"I would like to see the city of Helena look at this as universal design, not as meeting minimum ADA compliance, because we haven't done that for 30 years," Lytle said during public comment at the end of the latest Sidewalk Summit.

The focus of March's summit was mostly the lack of enforcement of city code pertaining to sidewalks.

Transportation Systems Director David Knoepke said he believes future enforcement efforts should go hand-in-hand with education.

"I don't think everyone fully appreciates what constitutes an obstacle," Knoepke said, noting even a garden hose stretched across a sidewalk can render it impassable for some. "A lot of times, the situation is resolved immediately after that education. Unfortunately, we do have some repeat offenders; some don't respond to our letters. That's when we could go a step further in enforcement side."

City Commissioner Melinda Reed said she is in favor of "more enforcement, any enforcement of some of these violations."

"In the interest of people in our community who are faced with accessibility challenges, I think moving toward a system where enforcement is encouraged a bit more strongly might help address some of the persistent offenses that we see over and over and over again that simply aren't changing," Reed said, adding she also favors revising city code to better allow for enforcement if needed.

Greater enforcement may prove a viable stop-gap in the short term, but the city commission is mulling over long-term solutions, including the implementation of special assessment districts to fund the repair and installation of sidewalks throughout the city.

The commissioners could elect to create one citywide district, multiple neighborhood-focused districts or it could focus on schools in the city and work outward from there.

"The possibilities are really endless on how we do this," Knoepke said.

He said some factors to be considered include whether or not properties with existing sidewalks are assessed differently; how much administrative work the city is willing to commit to; and what happens to the special assessment districts once sidewalks are built.

One of the key components to this and future discussions is a solid inventory of city sidewalks, something the transportation department does not currently have.

Transportation Systems Deputy Director Chris Couey said in a Dec. 29 interview that staff conducted a recent desktop audit by inspecting every street within city limits via Google Earth and verifying the results in person.

Couey called it a "low tech measurement." Though fairly comprehensive, the survey does not take actual measurements, a job the city typically contracts out, but merely notes whether or not a sidewalk is present and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Knoepke urged the commissioners to consider approving the hiring of a contractor to do the reconnaissance work using lidar, or light detection and ranging, equipment to create a comprehensive inventory of pedestrian infrastructure.

City Manager Tim Burton agreed.

"Once you have that understanding, then you can back into financial approaches," Burton said. "This helps us decide how to apply limited public resources."

City Commissioner Sean Logan is keenly aware of how limited those public resources are. He acknowledged the need for improved pedestrian infrastructure is great, but was quick to point out the city's laundry list of great needs, from a third fire station to an unprecedented housing shortage.

"It's going to cost a lot, but we also have many other needs," he said. "Before moving forward, I think we as a commission have to prioritize all those needs."

He also said he opposes the creation of a special assessment district at this time.

"I don't really feel like I could comfortably say 'Let's do the district' because I don't know what that would look like," he said. "There's just a lot of questions that I think for me need to be answered."