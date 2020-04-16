Developed campgrounds in Lewis & Clark County ordered to close

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Developed campgrounds in Lewis and Clark County have been ordered to close for recreational use until May 31.

The order excludes private developed campgrounds that are used for residential sheltering and non-developed campgrounds where proper social distancing practices are possible.

The order was issued by Lewis and Clark County Health Officer Drenda Niemann in conjunction with the City-County Board of Health. It takes effect Friday and runs through the end of May.

The local order goes above and beyond the governor’s recent directives, which did not close campgrounds.

“Camping in developed campgrounds raises a host of opportunities for the spread of COVID-19,” Niemann said. “Toilets, showers, picnic tables, RV hookups – those are all likely to be touched by many hands, leading to potential transmission. Social distancing may be difficult. While we agree with the governor that people should get outside and enjoy fresh air and exercise, we believe there are ways to do so that don’t involve as much risk.”

Niemann said the health department may extend the order or cut it short, depending on the course of the disease in the county over the next several weeks.