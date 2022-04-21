Detour completed around Lincoln Road and Montana Avenue project

A detour has been completed around the Lincoln Road and Montana Avenue intersection as part of the $9.6 million Lincoln Road – Montana I-15 project, officials said Thursday.

The detour uses Kingpost Loop and Rustic Way to direct traffic around construction at the Lincoln Road and North Montana Avenue intersection, the Montana Department of Transportation said. It will help improve traffic flow around the construction zone and supports two-way traffic with traffic-sensing smart signals at the detour intersections.

Camaree Uljua, MDT engineering project manager, said they will be monitoring traffic and adjusting traffic signals as needed to keep traffic moving through the detour as efficiently as possible.

During construction, motorists can expect:

• Speed limits will be reduced.

• An 11-foot width restriction will be in place on Lincoln Road and the I 15 Lincoln Road Interchange (Exit 200) ramps.

• Up to 15-minute delays at times through the work zone.

• Access to businesses and Jim Darcy Elementary will be maintained. Motorists should be on the lookout for business access signs for direction.

Construction is expected to be substantially completed this fall. The project will improve traffic operations and safety for the Lincoln Road corridor from North Montana Avenue through the I 15 Lincoln Road interchange. More information can be found at: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/lincoln/.

MDT and their contacting partner, Helena Sand and Gravel, encourage motorists to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, slow down and use caution through work zones.

To sign for email notifications about construction activities, text ‘LINCOLNROAD’ to 22828. To receive text notifications, text ‘LINCOLNROAD’ to (866) 434-0866 (toll-free). Questions can be directed to Brandon Coates at Brandon@rbci.net or by phone at (406) 545-0800.

Texting alerts are not managed by MDT and may have different policies. For more information read the SimpleTexting Privacy Policy by visiting: https://simpletexting.com/privacy-policy/.

