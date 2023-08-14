Dess Fest, which bills itself as a "grass-roots music fest," opens this week and brings three days of live music.

The festival's cozy and secluded setting at 6350 Lone Pine Road, 10 miles from town, creates an atmosphere that immerses attendees in music and Montana’s culture.

“We wanted to encompass the ‘big time’ country festivals in an intimate setting,” said Dess Fest manager Patti Dess.

It features live music, camping and outdoor recreation. Festivities begin Thursday, with gates opening at 3 p.m.

Guests can explore the surrounding property, play cornhole, hang out at the pond, and socialize at T'ings Tavern, which offers a full bar. On-site vendors will provide food and merchandise.

Dess Fest began as a family reunion tradition at Wes and Julie Dess’s Lone Pine property, where they would gather to camp and make memories around the fire. Over time, it evolved from karaoke fun to discussions of hiring a band.

In 2021, Dess Fest was brought to life with three bands for one fun day. The event expanded to two days the following year, and now, in its third year, it boasts three days with eight bands, most of which are from Helena.

“The goal of the festival is not to make a profit from this but to put on one hell of a party,” Patti Dess said.

This year Dess Fest is donating a portion of its proceeds to the Court Appointed Special Advocates. CASA provides volunteer advocates to work on behalf of abused and neglected children to promote their best interests in the pursuit of safe, permanent homes.

Tickets are $75 for a three-day entry. Otherwise, tickets are $15 for Thursday, $30 for Friday and $60 for Saturday.

To find out more about Dess Fest, visit their website, https://www.dessfestmt.com.