Despite low water levels, Canyon Ferry campgrounds hopeful for holiday weekend

Projected water levels and releases at many federally managed reservoirs in Montana will be below desired levels this Memorial Day weekend, the Bureau of Reclamation announced. But the bureau said some boat ramps -- Goose Bay and Yacht Basin -- are useable at Canyon Ferry Reservoir.

“Delayed runoff with drier than average conditions extending from last year have led to below average reservoir levels at most facilities,” Ryan Neman, Montana-area manager, said Tuesday in a news release.

The reservoir level is 18 feet below the top of normal full pool and April inflows were the lowest on record, since 1961, therefore the reservoir is not filling as normal, reclamation officials said. The reservoir is not expected to fill to full pool this summer and could be 4 to 10 feet from full in late June.

Minimum releases to the Missouri River below Holter Dam are near 3,000 cubic feet per second to conserve storage in Canyon Ferry Reservoir, the bureau stated. Releases have been at minimum levels since last June due to ongoing drought conditions.

Despite low reservoir levels, there are usable boat ramps at Reclamation reservoirs east of the Continental Divide during the Memorial Day weekend, officials said.

Campground owners along opposite sides of Canyon Ferry said they expected a busy holiday weekend, despite reports of low water.

Debbie Blagg, owner of the Canyon Ferry Lake KOA north of Townsend, said she thinks a lot of people will come out to launch their boats and see there is not enough water, but there are some places nearby where they can do so.

However, she is excited about the Memorial Day weekend.

“This is the official day for summer fishing,” Blagg said, adding the boats with the lower trolling motors should still be able to get out.

She also has music and activities planned at the campground.

Blagg, who just celebrated her first year as owner, said old-timers are saying the reservoir is at its lowest level in 50 years.

“The whole south end is mushy, no water, just mushy,” she said.

Blagg, who has 61 sites, four tent sites and a glamping recreational vehicle, said she is hearing competing theories: Some say the water level will rise by 10 feet and others have said it will not come up at all.

“I have heard mixed reviews,” she said.

Lukas Jewett, owner of Kim’s Marina east of Helena, said people are ready to get out and about after being cooped up at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he has alternate launching sites as the water is too low at the marina.

“We just need to get water to float the docks,” he said, adding he’s been told the runoff will come but has been delayed.

Jewett, who has 200 boat slips, 140 campsites and a new Airstream RV to rent, said he is at 75% capacity for the weekend, but still has spaces available.

Neman encourages people to check for the most up-to-date water level conditions at Reclamation’s website: https://www.usbr.gov/gp/boat/index.html.

Current conditions in the region:

Clark Canyon Reservoir near Dillon – Most boat ramps are usable. Storage peaked in early May and is currently 18 feet below normal full pool levels. The reservoir is expected to draft throughout the summer as releases are being made to meet irrigation demands.

Gibson Reservoir, 20 miles northwest of Augusta – The boat ramp at Gibson Reservoir is not anticipated to be usable for Memorial Day weekend. Gibson Reservoir is 44 below normal full pool but is expected to fill in June.

Lake Elwell (Tiber Reservoir), in southern Liberty County – Boaters can launch at most boat ramps. The reservoir level is about 7 feet below normal full pool. The reservoir is expected to fill to full pool levels this summer. Releases to the Marias River are currently near 500 cfs with increases expected in early June.

Fresno Reservoir, west of Havre – All boat ramps at Fresno Reservoir are currently usable. The reservoir level is about 14 feet below normal full pool and is expected to draft throughout the summer. Releases to the Milk River are currently near 1,000 cfs to meet irrigation demands.

Nelson Reservoir, 19 miles northeast of Malta – Boaters should be able to launch at all locations around Nelson Reservoir. Nelson Reservoir is approximately 10 feet below full pool, which is below average for this time of year and is expected to draft throughout the summer.

Bighorn Lake (Yellowtail Dam), northern Wyoming and southern Montana – All boat ramps at Bighorn Lake are usable and are maintained by the National Park Service. The reservoir level is about 16 feet below normal full pool, which is above average for this time of year. The reservoir is expected to fill to full pool levels this summer. Releases to the Bighorn River are average and are currently 2,500 cfs. More information can be found at the National Park Service’s website: https://www.nps.gov/bica/index.html.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

