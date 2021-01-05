Despite changes statewide, county's public health rules will remain

Despite Gov. Greg Gianforte's plan to roll back some statewide public health directives in the coming days and weeks, a mask order and other restrictions will remain in Lewis and Clark County until certain criteria set by local officials are met.
During his first press conference as governor Tuesday, Gianforte said he will remove the statewide mask mandate once those most vulnerable to COVID-19 are vaccinated and the Legislature creates liability protections for businesses. However, he acknowledged that local authorities still have the ability to enact more restrictive rules than the state during public health emergencies.
"The current law gives broad discretion to local authorities, and I believe the best decisions are often made by local government," Gianforte said. "Under the current emergency declaration, and we're still in an emergency, there is broad discretion that's given to these local authorities."
The rules approved by Lewis and Clark County's City-County Board of Health Dec. 17 are tied to the national emergency declaration and could remain in effect should the state end its emergency declaration.
The local rules do not apply to lawmakers while they are in the Capitol conducting legislative business, however.
Lewis and Clark County's public health order mandates mask use by those 5 and older in all indoor public places and during organized outdoor activities where social distancing is not possible or not observed. The mask order includes exemptions for those eating and drinking, swimming or engaged in strenuous activity, speaking to someone with impaired hearing, giving a speech or performance, providing identification or receiving medical care.
The local mask order also applies to those who have a medical condition precluding them from safely wearing a face covering, which goes beyond the statewide mandate. Public Health Officer Drenda Niemann has said businesses and other entities should find ways to accommodate those individuals.
The local regulations require all businesses, government offices, and locations with indoor space open to the public to conduct a health assessment of all employees and other personnel at the beginning of each shift and send home anyone exhibiting COVID-19 restrictions.
They establish a limit of 25 spectators at youth sporting events and require the health department's approval for any events with more than 25 people.
The local order establishes a set of triggering criteria that are used to determine the allowable capacity of some businesses and when the local restrictions can be tightened, loosed or removed altogether. The criteria include six categories that are all weighted and scored differently: health care capacity, case investigation, community compliance, health department capacity, testing capacity and disease surveillance.
With the scores of all individual categories added together, the current two-week score is 42, which means all local rules and regulations are in effect. Local rules will be implemented at the health officer's discretion when the score drops to 33 or less, and the rules will be removed when the score drops below 18.
Gyms, restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and casinos can operate at up to 50% capacity when the score is 34-46, up to 75% capacity when the score is 18-33, and at full capacity when the score drops below 18. They can operate only between the hours of 4 a.m. and 10 p.m. until the score drops below 18.
To see the current score, click on the link to the "Local COVID-19 Decision-Making Dashboard" at www.lccountymt.gov/health/covid-19.html.
While health department officials say they will work with local businesses accused of violating the local health directives, any businesses or other organizations that are unwilling to comply are subject to prosecution in district court.
Cathy Burwell, president and CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, doesn't necessarily believe repealing the statewide mask mandate will have a boosting effect on businesses. A small hotel's constant expenses, like heat and lighting, cost around $20,000 a month, she said Tuesday. Lifting capacities on businesses is the only way to bring in the revenue to pay those bills.
The mask mandate, Burwell worries, will likely cause confusion between customers and businesses. While Gianforte made clear that local health officials still hold authority at the local level, Burwell said that may not be clear to people walking in off the street.
"I think it needs to be very clear what is expected and what the businesses have to do," Burwell said. "And I do think that things have really calmed down. I’m hopeful they’ll revisit those sporting events. It’s money, every time a team comes to town from Kalispell or Missoula, it’s money. And hospitality business has been hit the hardest."
Lewis and Clark Public Health’s Disease Control and Prevention Division Administrator Eric Merchant said the health department and other local entities involved in the county's continued COVID-19 response are poised to adjust to the new governor's directives, but the main goal is to save lives.
"We hope the bigger message here is we need to pull together to end this thing," he said.
Lewis and Clark County health officials expect to complete the initial phase of the local COVID-19 vaccine rollout as soon as Wednesday.
Merchant, who is a member of both the local and state vaccine task forces, said in an interview Tuesday morning that the county was the first jurisdiction in the state to begin vaccinating its residents against the deadly respiratory disease that has claimed the lives of 42 in the county and more than 1,000 statewide.
More than 800 doses were administered in the county last week, and Merchant said he expects an additional 700 doses to be administered this week. St. Peter's Health staff doled out doses during two mornings, Dec. 29 and 30, to local medical and support staff and long-term care facility staff and residents.
Merchant said the pop-up vaccination clinic, which was housed at the county fairgrounds, built upon PureView Health Center's model of testing for the coronavirus and proved to be efficient and "streamlined."
"Last week's events were supply limited," he said, referring to the fragile vaccine supply chain. "We do anticipate expanding that vaccination pod to daily operations as the supply comes in."
Phase 1A included an estimated 6,700 county residents.
Gianforte announced Tuesday that the Phase 1B group now includes people 70 and older, those ages 16-69 with specific pre-existing health conditions and American Indians and other people of color who may be at elevated risk.
Essential workers, if they do not have any heath conditions that qualify them for earlier vaccination, will be moved to phase 1C.
"We understand certain segments of the population need accommodations. We are working on solutions to that every day," Merchant said.
With a population of about 69,000, Lewis and Clark County will need to vaccinate approximately 55,000 residents to achieve herd immunity.
Independent Record editor Jesse Chaney and Montana State News Bureau reporter Seaborn Larson contributed to this story.