Despite changes statewide, county's public health rules will remain

Gyms, restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and casinos can operate at up to 50% capacity when the score is 34-46, up to 75% capacity when the score is 18-33, and at full capacity when the score drops below 18. They can operate only between the hours of 4 a.m. and 10 p.m. until the score drops below 18.

To see the current score, click on the link to the "Local COVID-19 Decision-Making Dashboard" at www.lccountymt.gov/health/covid-19.html.

While health department officials say they will work with local businesses accused of violating the local health directives, any businesses or other organizations that are unwilling to comply are subject to prosecution in district court.

Cathy Burwell, president and CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, doesn't necessarily believe repealing the statewide mask mandate will have a boosting effect on businesses. A small hotel's constant expenses, like heat and lighting, cost around $20,000 a month, she said Tuesday. Lifting capacities on businesses is the only way to bring in the revenue to pay those bills.

The mask mandate, Burwell worries, will likely cause confusion between customers and businesses. While Gianforte made clear that local health officials still hold authority at the local level, Burwell said that may not be clear to people walking in off the street.