Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality is seeking comment for possible revisions to water quality standards through a comment period and public hearing.

The triennial review of water quality standards happens every three years as required by the Montana Water Quality Act and Federal Clean Water Act. Water quality standards describe the desired conditions to protect human health, aquatic life and other uses of state waters.

The review is an opportunity for the public to participate in the process that DEQ uses to evaluate standards for the protection of Montana’s waterbodies. The public can submit data and comments to DEQ on water quality standards.

Comments should identify the standard, any suggested revisions, the basis for the suggested revision and include technical information. DEQ will also hold a public hearing on June 28.

DEQ staff will also evaluate suggestions that are submitted as comments and water quality standards to identify potential modifications as part of this triennial review process.

The agency will accept public comment through June 28.

Comments may be submitted electronically or by mail. For information on how to submit public comment or the hearing, visit: https://deq.mt.gov/News/publiccomment-folder/Water-Quality-Standards-Triennial-Review-5-12-2023