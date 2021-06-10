DEQ issues second deficiency notice for proposed Helena Valley gravel pit

More than a year after the first deficiency notice was issued, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued a second deficiency notice against a proposed 61.5 acre gravel pit in Helena's north valley.

The second notice, issued on June 10, says the proposal as submitted by Valley Sand and Gravel LLC has dozens of deficiencies and inconsistencies. Many are the same deficiencies found in the first notice, which was issued in May of 2020 and relate to groundwater quality and noise pollution in the immediate area.

According to the notice, if Valley Sand and Gravel LLC fails to respond to the deficiencies described within 30 days of the letter's date, the application will be declared abandoned and voided. The deficiency replies must be fully addressed for a review to occur.

The application for the project was submitted under the Opencut Mining Act and was deemed deficient after multiple review period extensions in 2020.

The proposed pit would boarder Ronda Road, McHugh Drive, Mill Road, Edgerton Road and Hedges Drive. It was also expected to impact approximately 604 residences within a half-mile radius of the proposed site.