DEQ hears from homeowners opposed to Helena Valley gravel pit

When air-quality issues arose at his other facilities in the past, Smith said, he immediately stopped production. Smith said he would do the same at this site.

However, Smith's assurances were not enough to satisfy the angry crowd.

One person asked whether Smith or any of the DEQ representative live in the affected area, and none of them said they did. Many homeowners accused DEQ of pushing this project forward without properly weighing the consequences, and the crowd applauded everyone who voiced opposition to the proposed mine.

Ed Sherman, who described his land as "ground zero" because it borders the proposed gravel pit property, called for an environmental impact statement that addresses potential air and water pollution. He also called attention to the potential impacts of radiation and seismic activity.

"These will be cumulative results from a cumulative action," Sherman said.

Sherman said his well isn't even on the DEQ's assessment map, but noted it is just over 100 feet from the proposed pit.

Archie Harper, another area citizen, accused DEQ of violating the Montana constitution and its own mission statement by allowing this pit. He said the pit goes against the agency's goal of "protecting public health."