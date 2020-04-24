DEQ again extends review of proposed Helena Valley gravel pit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has again extended the review of a proposed gravel pit near several hundred homes in the Helena Valley.

Valley Sand and Gravel hopes to open the 61.5-acre gravel pit on a 70.5-acre plot bordering Ronda Road, McHugh Drive, Mill Road, Edgerton Road and Hedges Drive. There are approximately 604 residences within a half-mile radius.

Hundreds of citizens protested the HcHugh 2 project during a DEQ hearing in February due to concerns over possible groundwater contamination, increased noise pollution, flooding and traffic flow.

Following that meeting, the department determined the initial plan was inadequate at addressing key concerns expressed by the residents. As a result, DEQ extended the review period from Feb. 26 to April 26.

DEQ issued an additional 30-day extension on April 22.

In a letter to Valley Sand and Gravel, DEQ said further review is necessary to assess substantial issues identified by citizens at the Feb. 12 public meeting. Specifically, it says the application does not "adequately protect the local groundwater and surface water resources" and "make adequate provisions for noise and visual impacts on nearby residents."

A determination on the project is expected by May 26.

