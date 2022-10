Tait Strom, a member of the Montana National Guard 163rd Combined Arms Battalion, returned home to Helena on Wednesday from a yearlong military deployment.

Tait was deployed Nov. 5, 2021, to the Middle East.

He was greeted at Helena Regional Airport by his wife, Kayla, a teacher at Jim Darcy Elementary School, their daughter, Brynley, and son, Riggins Ty, who is 6 months old.

It was the first time Tait has met his son, born during his deployment.