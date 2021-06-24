Department of Transportation work in Townsend aims to upgrade roadway

Montana Department of Transportation crews are working through a substantial overhaul to the main intersection of Townsend, grinding foot traffic within local businesses to a near halt.

The nearly $3.5 million project is aimed at upgrading aging pavement along stretches of U.S. routes 12 and 287. The department's Butte District lists the work as two projects on its website, Townsend North and East, with a combined cost of $3,479,221.

The northern half of the project stretches from about Silos Recreation Area to less than a mile south of the intersection of Front and Broadway streets in Townsend. The bulk of that portion of the work consists of "pavement preservation," addressing rutting and shoving of the pavement across the about 10-mile stretch.

The eastern half of the project stretches from the Front and Broadway streets intersection for about six miles east on U.S. Highway 12.

Work is expected to consist of cold milling and applying a new asphalt overlay. Some segments of the road will see upgrades to guardrails, signage, striping and rumble strips. The construction has ostensibly shut down foot traffic in businesses around that main intersection, business owners said.