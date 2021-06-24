Department of Transportation work in Townsend aims to upgrade roadway

Montana Department of Transportation crews are working through a substantial overhaul to the main intersection of Townsend, grinding foot traffic within local businesses to a near halt.
The nearly $3.5 million project is aimed at upgrading aging pavement along stretches of U.S. routes 12 and 287. The department's Butte District lists the work as two projects on its website, Townsend North and East, with a combined cost of $3,479,221.
The northern half of the project stretches from about Silos Recreation Area to less than a mile south of the intersection of Front and Broadway streets in Townsend. The bulk of that portion of the work consists of "pavement preservation," addressing rutting and shoving of the pavement across the about 10-mile stretch.
The eastern half of the project stretches from the Front and Broadway streets intersection for about six miles east on U.S. Highway 12.
Work is expected to consist of cold milling and applying a new asphalt overlay. Some segments of the road will see upgrades to guardrails, signage, striping and rumble strips. The construction has ostensibly shut down foot traffic in businesses around that main intersection, business owners said.
Mountie Moose Bakery owner Angie Wintrow said about two days before the project began, a crew member walked into her business at 109 Broadway St., told an employee working the counter that access and parking would be gone or greatly reduced for about a month, and that was all she heard.
"They could try to work with us at least," Wintrow said.
Rachel Brug owns Reading Leaves Bookstore at 200 Broadway St. said she did not even get that much warning.
"I have heard absolutely nothing; I don't even know what they're doing," Brug said. "If they maybe would have talked to the owners ahead of time, we could have let our customers know."
Wintrow, whose bakery is right in the heart of the construction zone, said her business has lost about a quarter to a third of revenue in the month of June.
Montana Department of Transportation spokeswoman Lori Ryan said weekly updates regarding all of the department's projects can be found online at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/travinfo/construction.shtml.
Montana Department of Transportation Butte District Construction Engineer Geno Liva said in an email Thursday the intersection work is estimated to be complete by July 19.
"The traveling public will be on pavement and out of the single lane configuration by next Tuesday," Liva said.
The rest of the project is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 15, with final striping in September.