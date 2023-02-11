Officials said Saturday evening that airspace over Havre was closed briefly to support Department of Defense activities.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a NOTAM notification, an acronym for Notice to Air Missions, about 5:30 p.m. It closed off aviation up to 34,000 feet and was lifted about 6:28 p.m. It said that pilots that did not follow the order would be detained.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, also known as NORAD, released a statement Saturday night that it, along the the FAA, implemented a temporary flight restriction airspace in central Montana to ensure air traffic safety in the area during NORAD operations and the restriction had been lifted.

"NORAD detected a radar anomaly and sent fighter aircraft to investigate," officials said. "Those aircraft did not identify any object to correlate to the radar hits. NORAD will continue to monitor the situation."

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office said they had no information as to why the airspace over Havre was closed.

Members of Montana's congressional delegation said they were monitoring the situation.

U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., confirmed receiving an unclassified courtesy call from the Department of Defense about an object in U.S. airspace near Havre, flying at a low enough altitude to pose a risk to commercial air traffic.

The Western District Republican said it wasn't yet known whether the object was another Chinese surveillance balloon, but that two F-15 fighter jets had been deployed to investigate. Darkness was going to make a visual assessment difficult, Saturday night, he said.

"It was a courtesy call from the DOD undersecretary, which I appreciate. I'm glad that they're taking this seriously, finally," Zinke said.

Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Twitter that he received "a briefing tonight at the White House about an object in Montana airspace. I will continue to receive regular updates."

Earlier in the day, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on his order a U.S. fighter jet shot down an “unidentified object” that was flying high over the Yukon, acting a day after the U.S. took similar action over Alaska.

A U.S. military fighter jet on Friday shot down an unknown object flying off the northern coast of Alaska. The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights.

There has been heightened sensitivity over U.S. skies after a Chinese spy balloon was seen flying over Montana. That balloon was shot down off the South Carolina coast. It was found to be part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for “several years,” the Pentagon said, according to The Associated Press.

The U.S. did not identify the balloons that passed over U.S. territory on four occasions during the Trump and Biden administrations as Chinese surveillance balloons, a Pentagon official said.