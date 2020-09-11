Demonstrators protest perceived tyranny at two-day rally in Helena

"They have built up a large standing military while reducing the power and reputation of the people's militia," he said, adding, "I would say thank you to every soldier that has served ... it's unfortunate that politicians were put in charge of them."

The document containing Tuttle's words was signed by attendees and walked to the governor's office.

Helena resident Debra Brown said the event was important to her.

"We want to stand for freedom. We feel our freedoms are being trampled on," Brown said. "And we want to show the BLM what a peaceful protest looks like."

She said the order mandating the use of face coverings in public is only one of many oversteps by local, state and federal governments.

Brown said she is concerned about taxes, reparations for Black Americans, abortions, sex traffickers and the implementation of Sharia, an Islamic form of law, in Montana.

Rep. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, also spoke to the protesters, warning them during an impassioned speech that other politicians are "stealing a whole bunch of our rights."

"The globalists who want to take us to Communism, that's what this is about," she said.