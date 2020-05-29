Demonstrators gather in Helena to protest the killing of George Floyd
Demonstrators gather in Helena to protest the killing of George Floyd

Protesters gather on the steps of the City-County Building Friday

Protesters gather on the steps of the City-County Building Friday in solidarity with nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Officers on May 25.

About two dozen protesters gathered on the steps of the City-County Building in Helena Friday to call for justice in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Demonstrators chanted "black lives matter, no justice no peace" in between readings of names of minorities killed by police officers.

Organizers declined to comment to an Independent Record reporter at the scene, noting they wanted to see "media credentials" before saying anything on the record.

The Associated Press reported Friday that the police officer who was seen on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in custody after pleading that he could not breathe, was arrested Friday and charged with murder in a case that sparked protests across the United States and violence in Minneapolis.

