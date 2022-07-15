Demolition of Memorial Park Apartments expected to begin Monday

The demolition of the Memorial Park Apartments at 40 E. Lyndale Ave. is expected to begin Monday to make way for a boutique hotel.

Landowner Buck Rea has joined with Community Crate founders Karli Mosey and AshLy Tubbs in developing the next era of the property once known as the Bell Motel, later rest homes and recently the Memorial Park Apartments.

They have proposed a 12-room luxury hotel with a mid-century modern aesthetic that could offer Helena-centric vacation packages and local small business-supplied amenities. It will be named "The Bell, Helena's Boutique Hotel," a nod to a previous business located there.

Mosey and Tubbs said Friday the construction site superintendent, who asked to be identified only as Tim, lived in the Memorial Apartments 20 years ago when his fiancée got her engagement ring stuck in a wall of their apartment.

Tim was able to retrieve the ring in the exact spot he remembered, just in time for his 20th wedding anniversary next month.

The building has been approved for demolition after 10 weeks of removal of asbestos and vermiculite, all of which needed to be done in accordance with Department of Environmental Quality standards, Mosey and Tubbs said.

By the end of the week, the original Bell Motel will be the dust on which a new version will be built.

Mosey and Tubbs thanked the Railroad Urban Renewal District for $175,000 in Tax Increment Financing approved by the Helena City Commission to be used toward the demolition. The funding request was recommended by the district’s TIF Advisory Board in December.

Such funds are given by the city commission to incentivize private projects that promote a more vibrant downtown, stimulate economic vitality, and improve infrastructure.

