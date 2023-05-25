Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Deer Lodge man was found guilty Thursday in Powell County District Court for sexually assaulting a minor, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said.

The jury unanimously convicted Charles Michael Byrne, 51, of three counts of sexual intercourse without consent following a four-day jury trial. Byrne was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl three separate times between 2010 and 2016, authorities said. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Byrne was previously sentenced to three consecutive 100-year sentences in 2019 after a jury found him guilty of the same crime. However, the Montana Supreme Court overturned that conviction necessitating a retrial, Knudsen said.

The state Supreme Court said prosecutors placed too much emphasis on the credibility of the alleged victim when that was a matter for the jury to decide.

Assistant Attorneys General Meghann Paddock and Patrick Moody prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Powell County Sheriff’s Office.