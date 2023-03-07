A 23-year-old Deer Lodge man is facing a felony charge for allegedly choking a partner or family member.

Helena police responded early March 4 to a home in the 500 block of Raven Run in which a domestic dispute had been reported, authorities said.

They met a woman who said she was dating the defendant and they had a child together, according to court documents filed Monday in Helena Justice Court. She said the accused had choked her “causing her to feel her head was going to explode.”

Officers reported seeing the woman’s neck was injured. She said the defendant had taken her phone from her to keep her from calling 911 but gave it back when she said she wanted to go to a neighbor’s house.

The defendant, Cameron Christopher Johnson, was on probation, police said. They said he had a prior domestic-related charge/conviction. He was arrested at 6:17 a.m. and taken to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

He is facing a felony charge of strangulation of a partner or family member.

