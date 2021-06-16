Deep Creek fire now hits 4,500 acres

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"There are more fires going on in the state, so that will create a little bit of competition, but I assure you we are getting more resources in and we hope to see more resources in the days to come. This is a priority incident," he said. "And you will be seeing me for the next several days."

Incoming Incident Commander Mike Goicoechea said he had 58 firefighters on his team.

"W e will hit the ground running at 0600, you have my word," he said, adding he would be working behind the scenes to get resources. He added he wanted to share a little reality.

"We don't have Superman or Superwoman capes that we bring to the table," he said. "We will get after it. We will do the best we can for you."

The fire started about 3:45 p.m. Sunday between White Sulphur Springs and Townsend. Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan said it was caused by a downed power line in the south end of the Big Belt Mountains in the Townsend Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

U.S. Forest Service said dry, hot and gusty conditions allowed the fire to cross south of Highway 12. They said the fire has spread northeast and south of the roadway.