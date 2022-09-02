Deep Creek fire in Little Belts prompts trail closures

Forest officials on Friday announced a new closure resulting from the Deep Creek fire, which started Wednesday in the northwest corner of the Little Belt Mountains and south of Great Falls.

The closure includes Deep Creek Trail #309, Temple Gulch Trail #308, Trail #311, and Trail #303. The closure will be in effect until Sept. 30, unless rescinded earlier, U.S. Forest officials said.

“With a red flag warning in effect today, and dry conditions for the foreseeable future, we are implementing this order to keep hunters and visitors a safe distance from the active fire and give space to fire personnel to manage the incident,” Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs District Ranger Helen Smith said in an email. “We appreciate your patience and will rescind the order as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The Deep Creek fire was listed at 73 acres and 15% contained as of Friday afternoon. It was caused by lightning. There were 134 personnel, which included 4 helicopters, 4 engines, and 2 handcrews on scene, the U.S. Forest Service said.

Visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8371/ for the latest information on the Deep Creek Fire and to find a copy of the closure order and map.