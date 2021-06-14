Deep Creek Fire continues burning near Townsend

The U.S. Forest Service said early Monday the Deep Creek Fire between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs is now at 174 acres and there are 35 personnel assigned to it.

The fire, caused by a downed power line in the south end of the Big Belt Mountains in the Townsend Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, was reported about 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

“Fire personnel made good progress (Sunday) and will continue to work the east and west flanks of the fire today,” fire officials with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said. The size of the fire, once reported as 200 acres, was downsized late Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Forest Service said structures are threatened and more crew and air resources have been ordered.

The fire temporarily closed U.S. Highway 12, east of Townsend at about mile marker 18, throughout Sunday. Officials said traffic on U.S. 12 will be limited to one lane Monday and people are advised to use an alternate route.

The National Weather Service said Sunday night that Monday would bring "fire weather," with near record-record breaking extreme heat for this early in the season. It would also have low minimum relative humidity and an “accelerated drying of fuels.”