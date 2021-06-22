Deep Creek Canyon Fire seeing a shift in resources

The Deep Creek Canyon Fire between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs remained at 75% contained Tuesday night, with the land burned holding steady at 4,648 acres and all remaining evacuation orders lifted.

But the price for fighting the blaze, which has been burning since June 13, is now $4.08 million, U.S. Forest Service officials said. They said three single residences and four other structures have been lost. And four people have been injured, but no further details were given.

The number of personnel assigned to the fire remained at 414. And the hopeful containment date was listed as July 1.

"Jackpots of heavier fuel should be the only available fuel for the next few days, and will be limited to smoldering and very little creeping," U.S. Forest Service officials said.

The number of pieces of equipment has dipped, which includes two engines assigned to the blaze, one bulldozer and two helicopters. Fire officials said the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 1 will release resources "as appropriate for the size and scope of the incident," adding safety and protection of people is their highest priority.

Officials said smoke from smoldering stumps and logs will be visible within the fire perimeter for months.