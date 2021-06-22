Deep Creek Canyon Fire seeing a shift in resources

The Deep Creek Canyon Fire between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs remained at 75% contained Tuesday night, with the land burned holding steady at 4,648 acres and all remaining evacuation orders lifted.
But the price for fighting the blaze, which has been burning since June 13, is now $4.08 million, U.S. Forest Service officials said. They said three single residences and four other structures have been lost. And four people have been injured, but no further details were given.
The number of personnel assigned to the fire remained at 414. And the hopeful containment date was listed as July 1.
"Jackpots of heavier fuel should be the only available fuel for the next few days, and will be limited to smoldering and very little creeping," U.S. Forest Service officials said.
The number of pieces of equipment has dipped, which includes two engines assigned to the blaze, one bulldozer and two helicopters. Fire officials said the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 1 will release resources "as appropriate for the size and scope of the incident," adding safety and protection of people is their highest priority.
Officials said smoke from smoldering stumps and logs will be visible within the fire perimeter for months.
The fire started at 3:45 p.m. June 13 in the south end of the Big Belt Mountains in the Townsend Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest about 18 miles east of Townsend. U.S. Highway 12 cuts through the burn area and has been reopened, but traffic is restricted to 35 mph and people are warned to expected delays.
The cause of the fire is believed to be a downed power line, but forest officials said it is still under investigation.
An evacuation order for the Grassy Mountain Subdivision area was lifted at 8 a.m. Saturday. Roughly 60 homes in the Grassy Mountain Subdivision and about 130 residents of the Springdale Hutterite Colony were evacuated after the fire jumped U.S. Highway 12 on Tuesday. The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday lifted all remaining evacuations orders and evacuation warnings.
Vigilante Electric Cooperative officials said they made good progress Monday and have power back to 45 of the 58 structures.
“Today, however, comes with at least four, possibly five poles that need to have the holes dug and poles set by hand because of the inaccessibility for equipment in the rough terrain. Progress will be slower today as this is very difficult and dangerous work,” Rollie Miller, general manager, said Tuesday.
Miller said power was expected to be restored late Wednesday or early Thursday.
Crews made solid progress in many areas Sunday, and containment is steadily increasing as firefighters along the southwest perimeter continue to mop up, the U.S. Forest Service said.
Gov. Greg Gianforte said Tuesday he had received an update from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC). He said that due to a significant increase in fire activity in many geographic areas, as well as increased competition for shared resources, the National Interagency Fire Center has elevated the National Preparedness Level to level 4.
"Nationally, this is the second earliest date on record we’ve entered Preparedness Level 4," Gianforte said.
A DNRC helicopter carrying five crashed June 15, with those on board suffering minor injuries. The helicopter, a Huey UH-1H, got caught in the heavy winds, rolled over and caught fire. An initial report said the accident was preventable had the pilot followed procedures that would have given him more time to evaluate the conditions as the helicopter came in for a landing.
The pilot will receive more training in flying in windy conditions, officials said.
The DNRC grounded its air fleet for 48 hours before allowing it to return to duty.
Northern Rockies Team 1 said Tuesday it ordered a Super Puma 332L1 helicopter hailing from Buckeye, Arizona, to help with the Deep Creek Canyon Fire. It is capable of long line work with bucket drops from a "Bambi Bucket" that 1,000 gallons of water. It is one of the two Super Pumas on contract with the USFS.
This story contains information from the Associated Press.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.