Deep Creek Canyon Fire now 90% contained

The Deep Creek Canyon Fire east of Townsend is now 90% contained, officials said Wednesday, adding that all evacuation warnings in Broadwater and Meagher counties have been lifted.
Because of the progress made, the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 1 will turn the firefighting back over to the host agency, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Margie Ferrucci, spokeswoman for the management team, said.
The cost of the fire, which started June 13, is now $4.7 million, but acres burned remains at 4,648. The number of personnel assigned to the blazed has decreased since Tuesday from 414 to 349. Ferrucci said the U.S. Forest Service would pick up the cost of the fire.
The fire started in the south end of the Big Belt Mountains in the Townsend Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest about 18 miles east of Townsend. U.S. Highway 12 cuts through the burn area and has been reopened, but traffic is restricted to 35 mph and people are warned to expected delays.
The cause of the fire is believed to be a downed power line, but forest officials said it is still under investigation.
An evacuation order for the Grassy Mountain Subdivision area was lifted at 8 a.m. Saturday. Roughly 60 homes in the Grassy Mountain Subdivision and about 130 residents of the Springdale Hutterite Colony were evacuated after the fire jumped U.S. Highway 12 on Tuesday.
