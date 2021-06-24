Deep Creek Canyon Fire near Townsend now 95% contained

The Deep Creek Canyon Fire east of Townsend is now 95% contained, fire officials said Thursday, adding the cost of fighting the blaze that has been burning since June 13 is now $5.1 million.
The number of personnel on the fire is now 259, down from 349 the day before, the U.S. Forest Service said. The fire was listed as 90% contained on Wednesday.
Officials said on a briefing posted on Facebook that the 5% portion of the fire that is not contained is in the Russell Fork area in the northern portion of Deep Creek Canyon.
They said teams took action on 30-40 "hot spots" in that area.
"Firefighters will concentrate their efforts over the next several days to extinguish these pockets of heat," Forest Service officials said. "Smoke from smoldering stumps and logs could be visible within the interior of the fire’s perimeter for the next several weeks."
The Northern Rockies Team 1 will transfer command of the fire to local resources Thursday night, officials said, adding it “has been a pleasure and honor to serve the communities of Townsend and White Sulphur Springs and outlying areas.” Kenny Spint of the Helena ranger district of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest will be the new incident commander.
The number of acres burned has remained 4,648 for several days. There have been three single residences destroyed as well as four other structures. Resources being used include seven hand crews and one bulldozer, one helicopter and two engines.
The fire started about 18 miles east of Townsend in the south end of the Big Belt Mountains in the Townsend Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs. U.S. Highway 12 cuts through the burn area and has been reopened, but traffic is restricted to 35 mph and people are warned to expect delays.
The cause of the fire is believed to be a downed power line, but forest officials said it is still under investigation. U.S. Forest Service officials have said they would pay for the costs involved in fighting the fire.
