Deep Creek Canyon Fire near Townsend now 95% contained

The Deep Creek Canyon Fire east of Townsend is now 95% contained, fire officials said Thursday, adding the cost of fighting the blaze that has been burning since June 13 is now $5.1 million.

The number of personnel on the fire is now 259, down from 349 the day before, the U.S. Forest Service said. The fire was listed as 90% contained on Wednesday.

Officials said on a briefing posted on Facebook that the 5% portion of the fire that is not contained is in the Russell Fork area in the northern portion of Deep Creek Canyon.

They said teams took action on 30-40 "hot spots" in that area.

"Firefighters will concentrate their efforts over the next several days to extinguish these pockets of heat," Forest Service officials said. "Smoke from smoldering stumps and logs could be visible within the interior of the fire’s perimeter for the next several weeks."

The Northern Rockies Team 1 will transfer command of the fire to local resources Thursday night, officials said, adding it “has been a pleasure and honor to serve the communities of Townsend and White Sulphur Springs and outlying areas.” Kenny Spint of the Helena ranger district of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest will be the new incident commander.