Deep Creek Canyon fire near Townsend hits 4,500 acres

The Deep Creek Canyon fire near Townsend is now at 4,500 acres, U.S. Forest Service officials said Wednesday, as members of a Type 1 team said they will be taking over fighting the wind-whipped blaze that has been burning since Sunday afternoon and closed Highway 12.
The U.S. Forest Service met with the public Wednesday night, both in person and on Facebook, and said they plan on keeping the perimeter as small as possible. They said strong winds Tuesday afternoon prompted the fire to take off and jump a control line and "it immediately took off" and started spreading fast to the east of the canyon.
There are now 160 personnel listed fighting the blaze.
Firefighters went into safety routes, Philip Knaub of the U.S. Forest Service said. He said U.S. Highway 12 was closed through the night and firefighters "reengaged" the fire early Wednesday. Aviation equipment has been used as well.
Officials said they realized Highway 12 is a vital lifeline for the community.
A Type 1 team has the resources and experience to handle the most complex fires and is made up of personnel from several agencies. The team will officially take over at 6 a.m. Thursday.
Andy Huntsberger, who is with incoming operations with Northern Rockies Team 1, said "Our plan here is to go direct on this incident." He said that meant using crews, engines and helicopters. He said they received more resources Wednesday afternoon and more are expected Thursday. Officials at the White Sulphur Springs meeting made reference to the Robertson Draw fire near Red Lodge that has burned about 21,000 acres.
"There are more fires going on in the state, so that will create a little bit of competition, but I assure you we are getting more resources in and we hope to see more resources in the days to come. This is a priority incident," he said. "And you will be seeing me for the next several days."
Incoming Incident Commander Mike Goicoechea said he had 58 firefighters on his team.
"We will hit the ground running at 0600, you have my word," he said, adding he would be working behind the scenes to get resources.
He added he wanted to share a little reality.
"We don't have Superman or Superwoman capes that we bring to the table," he said. "We will get after it. We will do the best we can for you."
The fire started about 3:45 p.m. Sunday between White Sulphur Springs and Townsend. Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan said it was caused by a downed power line in the south end of the Big Belt Mountains in the Townsend Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
U.S. Forest Service said dry, hot and gusty conditions allowed the fire to cross south of Highway 12. Officials said the fire has spread northeast and south of the roadway.
Nearly 60 homes in the Grassy Mountain Subdivision have been evacuated and a helicopter from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation was coming in for a landing Tuesday when it crash landed amid high winds, tipped onto its side and caught on fire. One person received minor injuries and the other four aboard did not appear to be hurt, authorities said.