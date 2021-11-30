 Skip to main content
Decorating a public tree in Helena? Be sure to clean up afterward

The city's parks department asks that decorations be removed from trees to help avoid litter issues.

 City of Helena

Leave them like you found them.

The Helena Parks and Recreation Department posted on the city's website recently that it loves the holiday spirit people are bringing to trails and other open land by decorating trees, but this practice is causing "a litter issue."

"The last several years we’ve seen an increase in decorating trees on our open lands," park staff said. "While this can be cheerful and festive, it creates litter throughout the City, particularly when decorations are carried away by wind and are not ultimately cleaned up after their use."

Park officials ask if people feel the need to decorate a tree – help keep open land clean and reduce garbage. Please consider this:

  • Decorate a tree, enjoy it, take few photos, and then take all the decorations home with you when you are done.
  • Use biodegradable decorations such as popcorn, cranberries, dried oranges, gingerbread or cookie cut-outs, spice bundle or pine cones.
  • Don’t decorate a tree – our trees are gorgeously green, healthy and festive just as they are.
