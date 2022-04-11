'Decisions will be made': Helena's new interim city manager discusses priorities

Following the second abrupt departure of a Helena city manager in less than three years, career administrator Tim Burton took the reins on an interim basis last week.

In an interview Thursday, Burton said he does not see his role as merely a steward, but one of action.

"If all I do is sit here and let the world go by, then when the commission recruits for a permanent city manager, we would be in the same position then as we are now," Burton said. "Decisions will be made, and quite frankly, I'm going to have a good view with my experience and my interim position to sit down with any finalists for city manager, tell them where we've been, where we are and where we need to go. And I think that that is very valuable to recruiting top talent."

Burton, who from 2000 to 2009 held the position of Helena city manager, said the city will focus on three priorities: organizational stability, the budget and the formation of a process for distributing federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

Burton also worked as then-Attorney General Steve Bullock's deputy director and chief of staff. He most recently served as executive director of the Montana League of Cities and Towns. He has also served as chief of staff for a governor and chief administrative officer for Lewis and Clark County.

In addition to the revolving door in the city manager's office of late, Helena has seen a steady amount of turnover among department heads. Former City Attorney Thomas Jodoin, former Community Development Director Sharon Haugen and soon-to-be former Director of Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Kristi Ponozzo are the latest to step down from their posts.

Burton said he helped conduct interviews for the positions of city attorney and community development last week prior to his official start date. Burton added he has been "very impressed by the talent we're getting in these pools" and that the city is "close" to hiring for both positions.

The city has also received more than 20 applications for the open chief of police position, he said.

Former City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk prior to her Feb. 18 resignation had pushed for a study of the city's salaries and wages to be conducted to help better align them with the current market.

Burton said Thursday that will be an important component to stabilizing the organization, ensuring city employees are appropriately compensated and can meet the increased costs of living in the area.

"I think we need to after this budget and before next budget, we need to put the resources forward to do a full market analysis on where we sit in conjunction with other like organizations for competitive salaries," he said. "What I'd like to come out of that with is a long-term approach recognizing that we want to be competitive to recruit the top talent; that there are cost of living increases and market-based issues that we need to adjust to."

He said making such policy decisions cannot happen overnight and that a market analysis will enable the city to "adopt a strategy that's phased in over multiple years, so that we can continue to improve upon wages, benefits, those types of competitive issues that really everybody in the public and private sector are facing today."

First, Burton said, "we've got to get through the budget, and I would anticipate that we'll allocate some level of resource to contract outside experts to assist our personnel department in this market analysis."

Burton also said an additional component to the city's immediate priorities would be a comprehensive review of systems in place within city government to ensure operations are as efficient as possible, and that will likely help with recruitment and retention as well.

"When you look at predictable, effective systems that are staffed by talented people, that creates a climate and an environment where people want to work," he said. "And not only that, you're clicking on positive results at the direction of the commission for the citizens of Helena. We're not very far away from it to tell you the truth."

The city is about to embark on its fiscal year 2023 budget process, an arduous, monthslong effort that requires coordination among all departments.

Harlow-Schalk attempted to modernize the city's budget process by making it more easily accessible to the public with an interactive budget tool for citizens to better share their opinions. She referred to last year's budget work as "a more robust process than you've seen in a great while in Helena."

Burton acknowledged Harlow-Schalk's work on improving the city's budgeting process and said he believes the city "can build off that template," citing the improved citizen outreach throughout the process.

"I think that in terms of communicating to the public, that becomes important, how we represent the priorities of the commission," he said.

Burton expects the budget process to be closely followed by a review of "all the capital improvement plans the city has with water, waste water, streets, stormwater, parks and rec., open space, fire department, police department."

He said the city commission can use the information garnered from such a review to better set the methodology by which the commission will allocate the ARPA money it has received, more than $4 million to date with another more than $4 million wave expected this summer.

"Following that then next year, the city will be well-positioned to look at those areas within the (capital improvement plans) that are unfunded and ask how do we approach that, bonding, rates, etc.," Burton said.

City staff previously submitted multiple applications for the state's competitive grant for ARPA dollars totaling $26 million. Of that, the city was awarded only $2 million to go toward needed upgrades to the city's drinking water system.

That Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation-administered grant award is separate from the city's more than $8 million in direct allocations.

Staff will continue determining which water and sewer projects can actually be completed before the 2026 deadline to spend the federal aid, considering the limited pool of contractors at the city's disposal.

That limitation resulted in staff's recommendation to apply only about an eighth of the city's direct ARPA allocation to water and sewer projects.

The bulk of that will likely help pay for upgrades to the city's cross-town connection that delivers drinking water from the Ten Mile Creek water production plant to homes and businesses on the east side of town, an aging connection Helena Public Works Director Ryan Leland called "the lifeblood" of the city.

A budget amendment approved by the city commission March 28 authorizes the governing body to dispense the ARPA money. How the dispensing will occur has yet to be decided.

"After they have a pretty good idea of where they're landing on the budget, we've got a real good time frame for the commission to make an informed decision on how to utilize really limited public funds, and even though it seems like a lot of money, it's going to be utilized quickly and effectively," Burton said.

Burton's contract runs through Dec. 31, but he said it could be extended. He said the city commission has expressed a need for him to remain as interim city manager until the city sees some return to stability.

"When you've got the mayor, the commission, myself and the entire city staff focused on those three priorities, you're going to see some pretty good results fairly quickly because we're all rowing in the same direction," he said.

The city has not yet solicited applications for the open position of city manager.

"It just depends on when the mayor and the commission are comfortable to proceed, then we'll do that," Burton said.

