Debuting at Hill Park’s new stage: Grandstreet Theatre's ‘Godspell’ resurrects musical theater in Helena

This new revised 2012 version of the popular off-Broadway musical gives a nod to these times, with lots of updated name-dropping of well known celebrities and situations.

“We think audiences will appreciate (the updated) references to people that we know and situations that are very familiar to us.”

“It’s the stories of Jesus we all know told in a fresh way,” with a pop-rock score by legendary musical theater composer, Stephen Schwartz.

The updated version has Broadway-style flashy arrangements that the audience will really like, Branzel added.

“There’s a Motown-sounding song,” and some Bob Dylan sounds. “If you know the show ‘Godspell,’ it’s been amped up with a lot more harmonies.”

This 2012 Revised Version has never been performed by Grandstreet, said Adams. It staged the original version in 2000.

The cast is grateful and jubilant to be back on stage doing live theater, and Branzel suspects that the audience is just as eager.

“I think it will be a breath of fresh air to come and see the show. It will not only be live theater but a high voltage show that never stops from curtain up to curtain down.