Debuting at Hill Park’s new stage: Grandstreet Theatre's ‘Godspell’ resurrects musical theater in Helena

The time couldn’t be better for a dose of “Godspell,” according to Marianne Adams, Grandstreet Theatre education director.
Who couldn’t do with an upbeat dose of loving kindness in these trying times?
And, a show that’s all about building community.
These ideas are set to a toe-tapping score to make your spirits soar.
“Godspell” marks a musical theater resurrection of sorts for Grandstreet.
It’s Grandstreet’s debut musical production on the new outdoor stage in Hill Park, which was built last summer during the early months of the pandemic.
“Godspell” opens 7 p.m. Friday, July 9, and runs through July 18.
Grandstreet Theatre was a major moving force behind building the Hill Park stage last summer, in hopes of staging “The Sound of Music.”
But the pandemic didn’t cooperate. When COVID numbers soared, the show was postponed until this summer.
“It’s the right show for this moment,” said director Kyle Branzel, “because it’s about people who start out isolated from each other …, and they have to learn how to work together to build a community and take the messages of Jesus and implement them into their real lives.”
This new revised 2012 version of the popular off-Broadway musical gives a nod to these times, with lots of updated name-dropping of well known celebrities and situations.
“We think audiences will appreciate (the updated) references to people that we know and situations that are very familiar to us.”
“It’s the stories of Jesus we all know told in a fresh way,” with a pop-rock score by legendary musical theater composer, Stephen Schwartz.
The updated version has Broadway-style flashy arrangements that the audience will really like, Branzel added.
“There’s a Motown-sounding song,” and some Bob Dylan sounds. “If you know the show ‘Godspell,’ it’s been amped up with a lot more harmonies.”
This 2012 Revised Version has never been performed by Grandstreet, said Adams. It staged the original version in 2000.
The cast is grateful and jubilant to be back on stage doing live theater, and Branzel suspects that the audience is just as eager.
“I think it will be a breath of fresh air to come and see the show. It will not only be live theater but a high voltage show that never stops from curtain up to curtain down.
“The arrangements are so fun and so full of life, so hopefully it gets toes tapping.
“The reason to see the show is to come together with this community to celebrate the things that actually bring us together...rather than worrying about the things that tear us apart,” he said.
“It’s the most challenging role I’ve ever played,” said Brandon Taylor, who plays Jesus.
Taylor, who earned a degree in musical theater at Chico State, sees Jesus as a charismatic teacher. “All the stories are very relevant to real life lessons.
“I think that ‘Godspell’ is just a great time all around...there’s a lot of joy and love that goes into it. The music alone is a selling point. On top of that, you have high energy dance numbers and actors who are larger than life.”
Zion Middleton, a music theater major at Elon University in North Carolina, was drawn to the challenging role of Judas, who he describes as witty and charming and Jesus’ right-hand man, but who has his own inner demons.
“He’s very much a roller coaster character.”
The show “is meant for everybody,” he said. “The simple message is to find love and support within your community,” -- a message everyone can relate to.
“It’s a really, really fun show to do. It has a lot of youthful energy...I think the audience will just enjoy the actors…. I think it’s going to be one big party.”
It’s a party that Adams thinks Helena has been waiting for, ever since the pandemic hit.
“Come out and celebrate Helena -- the great, beautiful place we live,” she said, “and that live theater is alive and well.”
Shows are: July 9-July 10 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, July 11 at 2:30 p.m.; July 13-15 at 7 p.m. and July 17 and 18 at 2:30 p.m. at Hill Park, at the corner of Park and Neill avenues.
Tickets are $23, Tuesday, Wednesday evenings and Saturday and Sunday matinees; $27, Thursday-Saturdays; $17, students 18 and under, and are available at the
Box Office 442-4270 (afternoons) or online www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.
Note: Those who bring low-profile camp chairs can sit in the blanket area. Tall lawn chairs will be set back further from the stage