David Goodson captures Montana in his 'Helena Pop Art'

It all started with drawing tattoos for fellow soldiers as a U.S. Army combat medic in Iraq a dozen years ago.

Now, David Goodson, 38, of Goodson Designs, does what he loves in the basement of his Westside Helena home he shares with his wife and two kids.

As a freelance graphic designer, Goodson does a mix of logo and brand design for local clients as well as a series of posters and T-shirts.

Everything starts as a pencil and paper sketch, and then he makes a digital copy. From there he screen-prints the designs in his basement studio, where his daughters occasionally help in exchange for some pocket change.

Goodson describes his work as “Helena Pop Art.” He does hyper-local designs of Helena landmarks like the Firetower and Mount Helena. His works also capture Montana at large, like a jumping mountain goat at Glacier National Park or starry skies over the Missouri River breaks.

If you live in Helena, you've probably seen Goodson’s work. Some of his local clients are Bad Betty’s Barbecue, the Western Bar, Ten Mile Creek Brewery, Great Divide Cyclery, The Bighorns Hockey Club and the new Lakeside Distillery in Townsend.

When he walks through town and sees his work, he feels a deep sense of pride and community. It’s that sense of community that keeps him and his family here.

Goodson's work sells for $10 to $40 and he is quick to say his affordable prices are a point of pride. He wants people to afford his work and be able to buy another print if they want to switch out the ones they already have hung.

Goodson’s first career plan was to play professional baseball. After a year of playing competitive ball for Marshall University in West Virginia he quickly realized he didn’t have what it takes to play professionally.

Studying emergency management at the time, Goodson needed to get his EMT certification. While struggling to pay for college without his baseball scholarship, he made a pragmatic decision to enlist in the U.S. Army to get his certification and help pay for schooling.

Goodson served as a combat medic and was the lone medic in his unit while immersed in the trauma of war. This didn’t sit well with him, and the psychological heaviness of war burdened his mind.

Goodson realized the magnitude of going to war as an important chapter in his life, so he kept a daily journal. His journal wasn’t filled with words recounting the day or his feelings. It was a visual journal, because he wasn’t a writer; drawing was his language.

A bright spot in Goodson’s military service was meeting his wife Darcy, who was also a soldier. After they each discharged, they decided to go back to school at Montana State University in her hometown of Bozeman.

The couple landed in Helena upon graduation eight years ago and Goodson has been successfully working as a full-time artist since then.

You’ll have a chance to meet Goodson and see his work from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Proof Marketing, 330 N. Last Chance Gulch, as part of the monthly First Thursdays event hosted by Downtown Helena.

