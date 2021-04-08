David Armstrong, co-founder of Race to the Sky, dies at 100

Helena resident David Armstrong, who was a co-founder of the Race to the Sky dog sled race and the last known living member of Camp Rimini, where sled and pack dogs were trained during World War II, died at age 100.
Armstrong died Tuesday night, retired Maj. Gen. Gene Prendergast, said. He asked for a moment of silence in honor of Armstrong on Thursday morning at the Hometown Helena meeting. Armstrong's family members could not immediately be reached for comment.
Armstrong came to Helena in early 1943 to begin training sled and pack dogs at Camp Rimini, one of two sites that produced dogs for the Army’s K-9 Corps during WWII. Armstrong was stationed in Newfoundland, where he and his dogs aided in recovering downed personnel and sensitive equipment from aircraft wreckage sites in Greenland and Baffin Island.
He and his wife, Alice, returned to Montana and started the annual “Race to the Sky,” which preserves the legacy of the soldiers and dogs who served at Camp Rimini. The race is described as one of the most challenging and beautiful sled dog races in the world. The event was initially called Montana’s Governor’s Cup Sled Dog Race in 1986, and the first 500-mile race was in February of that year. Race to the Sky has been an Iditarod qualifier. According to the race's website, there is now a 300-mile distance race, the 100-mile junior continuous race and the 100-mile adult continuous race.
Armstrong was honored in March by Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., who had read a tribute to him into the congressional record in December, recognizing his military service and for reaching the 100-year milestone.
Daines called Armstrong “a distinguished World War II veteran who played a pivotal role in the U.S. Army’s plan to liberate Norway from Nazi occupation; as well as number search and rescue missions across northern Europe.”
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.