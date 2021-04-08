David Armstrong, co-founder of Race to the Sky, dies at 100

Helena resident David Armstrong, who was a co-founder of the Race to the Sky dog sled race and the last known living member of Camp Rimini, where sled and pack dogs were trained during World War II, died at age 100.

Armstrong died Tuesday night, retired Maj. Gen. Gene Prendergast, said. He asked for a moment of silence in honor of Armstrong on Thursday morning at the Hometown Helena meeting. Armstrong's family members could not immediately be reached for comment.

Armstrong came to Helena in early 1943 to begin training sled and pack dogs at Camp Rimini, one of two sites that produced dogs for the Army’s K-9 Corps during WWII. Armstrong was stationed in Newfoundland, where he and his dogs aided in recovering downed personnel and sensitive equipment from aircraft wreckage sites in Greenland and Baffin Island.

