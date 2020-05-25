Daughters of the American Revolution honor their deceased for Memorial Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Oro Fino Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution paid tribute to nearly 120 deceased Daughters during the week leading up to Memorial Day.

"Memorial Day is so important because we honor all our patriots from the revolution to the current conflicts around the world," said Jane Lee Hamman of the Daughters of the American Revolution. "Wherever they may be, they are who are serving to protect us and our freedom."

The group visited 18 cemeteries in Lewis and Clark County and placed American flags at each burial site.

"We place these flags at the graves of these daughters of the revolution, all of whom are descendant of America's first patriots," said Hamman.

Inspired by old journals from the 1920s and 1930s, the group revived the flag-laying ceremony in 2010 and has been doing it every year since then.

The tradition memorializes "some our patriots who sacrificed everything in that conflict where we earned our independence," Hamman said.

Thom Bridge can be reached at Thom.bridge@helenair.com

