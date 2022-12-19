Dangerously cold weather could exceed Helena's record lows

Dangerously frigid air has arrived in the Helena area, and it is expected to get much colder.

On Monday, the National Weather Service reported temperatures in Helena reached a high of around zero degrees and were expected to dip to an overnight low of -5 to -15 degrees Fahrenheit. This week's local forecast calls for a high of zero to 10 and a low of -20 to -25 on Tuesday, a high of -10 to -20 and a low of -30 to -40 on Wednesday, and a high around -15 and a low of -20 to -30 on Thursday before temperatures come back into the positives on Friday with a high of 10 to 15 and a low of zero to 5 degrees, NWS reported.

This week’s temperatures could meet or exceed Helena’s record lows of -25 for Dec. 20, -32 for Dec. 21 and -35 for Dec. 22. All three records were set in 1990.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday evening in portions of central and southwest Montana. Parts of Helena are expected to get 3 to 6 inches of snow, and 6 to 8 inches are expected on MacDonald Pass.

A wind chill warning will be in effect in the area from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday evening. Wind chills in the Helena area are expected to be around -30 to -40 and could drop as low as -45, said Ray Greely, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Great Falls.

“Obviously it is very dangerous conditions,” he said.

NWS is advising people in the area to avoid outside activities if possible and to keep an extra coat, cap and gloves in their vehicle in case of emergency, even if they are only driving a short distance.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes,” an alert from NWS said. “The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.”

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz warned parents to be prepared for the possibility of delayed or canceled bus routes amid the cold snap. He also asked parents not to leave children unattended at bus stops in severe cold or snow or let them walk home when temperatures are below zero.

Any families who need coats, hats, gloves or boots should ask their school principal, counselor or secretary, he wrote in an email.

“In this beautiful mountain valley that we’re so fortunate to call home, inversions can cause temperatures to vary dramatically from school to school, based on elevation. A school closer to town may be at 10 degrees above zero with no wind, while another school out in the valley may be at 10 below with windchill,” he wrote. “Each school checks the weather station closest to their location throughout the day to determine the safest play for their students, and indoor recess is held when the temp is below zero.”

The subzero temperatures are also putting a strain on unsheltered people in the area.

United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area counted 143 unsheltered people living on the streets of Helena during its most recent point in time survey nearly a year ago in January.

United Way Community Impact Coordinator Jeff Buscher said in an interview Monday that that number is likely low because it does not include people sleeping in cars and campers.

Buscher said God's Love, which normally has strict rules about who can and cannot stay at its shelter in downtown Helena, will not turn anyone away this week and housed 31 people on Sunday night. The shelter at 533 N. Last Chance Gulch is in need of socks, scarves, earmuffs, hats, gloves, hand warmers, hygiene kits, blankets and towels.

Buscher said he is putting out a plea to Helena's faith-based community to establish some temporary shelters and warming stations.

"If anyone in the faith community is interested in opening their doors even just for the noon hour as a warming station, please reach out to me," Buscher said.

Buscher can be reached at 816-853-2598 or jeff@unitedwaylca.org.

"We're building this plane as we fly it," Buscher said of local efforts to shelter those without a home.

The local United Way has informed the city of Helena that it intends to apply for some of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase mobile hygiene and meal preparation units.

"We know there is a need for an additional shelter in our community," he said. "At some point, the city and county need to come together and make an investment."