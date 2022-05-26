Dame Maggie Smith invites us to Downton for dinner and gossip

Downton Abbey: A New Era

At the Cinemark and Myrna Loy

(PG)

Grade: B+

How nice it is to be entertained in the manner to which we are accustomed: A modest British estate in the country with maids awaiting, butlers greeting, cooks preparing and gardeners trimming.

How thoughtful of them to invite us. They caught a lucky gap in our social calendar. We just happened to have the evening available.

Ah, yes, “Downton Abbey,” symbol of elegant aristocracy, where well-dressed servants whisper the gossip, hiding secrets aplenty – and people crawl out of bed, hair in place, tux unwrinkled.

The latest edition of the franchise begins with a lavish wedding awash with tears of joy and ends at a funeral with tears of sadness.

In between these classic bookends, a studio comes to Downton to shoot a silent movie, and matriarch Maggie Smith inherits a French estate.

The family is both shocked and offended that a British Countess would accept a French gift.

“Did you consider turning it down?” sniffs a family member, whose reasoning includes “because they’re so very French, the French.”

“Do I look like I would turn down a villa in the south of France?” replies the countess, clearly enjoying the intrigue.

Everyone wants to know the juicy back story, of course.

Maggie’s son was born how long after she met a handsome Frenchman? Perhaps the son’s British blood is tricolor?

In good time, we will find out.

Maggie’s in no hurry to splash a dose of reality on the grass fire of gossip. After all, how often does a lady of a certain age get to remind people she once turned the heads of the most eligible – a Frenchman, at that!

“I’ll just leave it to you to discuss my mysterious past,” she says with a smirk.

Not much of substance or depth happens on this journey, and even the scandal is ordered with only mild spice.

But the food is quite scrumptious, the view spectacular and Maggie Smith is, as always, the consummate hostess. Only the ungrateful or entitled would complain about a spot on the silverware.

The power lies in the final act when Maggie falls ill and clouds roll over Downton. I cried. I’m sure all believers will.

The scriptwriters should have focused exclusively on the Countess: growing up, falling in love, moving into her fixer-upper and, eventually, saying goodbye.

Instead, two rather melodramatic subplots were inserted about silent moviemaking and French kissing. Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir? Surely, not. She’s tightly laced in a British corset.

BBC and PBS have always understood that commoners on both sides of the pond have seemingly insatiable appetites for behind-the-scenes tales of the rich, the famous and the royal.

The aristocratic church that worships wealth will always enjoy a large congregation, but even the working class protestors outside the sanctuary might secretly be watching “Downton” on the telly at night.

