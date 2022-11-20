 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Dairy Queen on Prospect Avenue damaged Sunday by kitchen fire

  • 0
Dairy Queen on Prospect Avenue

The Helena Fire Department responded Sunday morning to a call of a kitchen fire at the Dairy Queen on Prospect Avenue.

 Phil Drake, Independent Record

The Helena Fire Department responded Sunday morning to a call of a kitchen fire at the Dairy Queen on Prospect Avenue.

Firefighters responded at 9:56 a.m. to a report of a fire at 1700 Prospect Ave. and they extinguished the fire at about 10:07 a.m. There was one employee on-site who was there to begin the daily opening process, Battalion Chief Cory O’Brian said.

No damage estimate was immediately available. O’Brian said there was a lot of smoke damage and fire damage in the kitchen.

The cause of the fire was listed as remaining under investigation, O’Brian said, adding the fire marshal also responded.

No one answered the telephone at the Dairy Queen early Sunday afternoon. There is another Dairy Queen at 2850 N. Montana Ave.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant Editor/Reporter

Phil Drake is the assistant editor and reporter at the Independent Record.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Major storm hits upstate New York with a blanket of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News