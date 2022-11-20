Dairy Queen on Prospect Avenue damaged Sunday by kitchen fire

The Helena Fire Department responded Sunday morning to a call of a kitchen fire at the Dairy Queen on Prospect Avenue.

Firefighters responded at 9:56 a.m. to a report of a fire at 1700 Prospect Ave. and they extinguished the fire at about 10:07 a.m. There was one employee on-site who was there to begin the daily opening process, Battalion Chief Cory O’Brian said.

No damage estimate was immediately available. O’Brian said there was a lot of smoke damage and fire damage in the kitchen.

The cause of the fire was listed as remaining under investigation, O’Brian said, adding the fire marshal also responded.

No one answered the telephone at the Dairy Queen early Sunday afternoon. There is another Dairy Queen at 2850 N. Montana Ave.