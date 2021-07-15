D-Day vet Dick Stafford memorial service slated for Saturday

A special veteran's memorial service will be held for the late Dick Stafford (1926-2021) on Saturday in East Helena. Stafford, who passed away last month at the age of 94, was a U.S. Navy D-Day veteran and lifelong veteran's advocate.

Stafford's memorial tribute will be held at 10 a.m. at the Servicemembers Monument in Main Street Park, beginning with a welcome and introduction by retired Maj. Gen. Gene Prendergast, U.S. Army.

After the Invocation by Father Thomas O'Donnell and the singing of the Star Spangled Banner, led by Charmaine Lindgren, Prendergast will then give his talk “Remembering Dick Stafford.”

Dick Stafford lied about his age and enlisted in the Navy at the age of 16, following in the footsteps of his father, Opie Read Stafford, who served in the U.S. Army during WWI with the 1st Cavalry, 83rd Field Artillery. Opie Stafford signed up again for WWII in his 40s, with the 85th Naval Construction Battalion.

On the morning of June 6, 1944, Dick Stafford, a 17-year-old Seabee assigned to the 111th Naval Construction Battalion, helped guide his Rhino Ferry through a maze of danger and landed on Normandy's Omaha Beach. Five days later, while shooting at a German aircraft with a 30-caliber machine gun, he was struck in the face by a hunk of shrapnel that cost him his left eye.