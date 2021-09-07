Cyclist from Great Falls dies after hitting vehicle in Browning

A 47-year-old Great Falls bicyclist died Tuesday due to injuries he suffered days earlier in a crash after he failed to yield to the right-of-way and hit a vehicle, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

The vehicle, a 1996 Chevrolet C-10 driven by a 32-year-old Browning man, was traveling east on Central Avenue and entering the intersection of Piegan Street about 4:35 p.m. Sunday. The bicyclist, going north on Piegan Street, failed to yield to the right-of-way and struck the vehicle on its passenger side, the MHP said.

The cyclist suffered serious injuries to his head and body. He was taken from the scene by an ambulance and then flown to Benefis Health Systems in Great Falls. He died from his injuries on Tuesday, authorities said.

The investigation is continuing.

