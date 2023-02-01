 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

CVS Pharmacy closes Euclid Avenue location on Helena's westside

  • 0
Helena CVS

The CVS Pharmacy at 526 Euclid Ave. on Helena's westside is closing.

 Thom Bridge, Independent Record

The CVS Pharmacy at 526 Euclid Ave. near Van’s Thriftway on Helena's Westside is closing.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to close our store at 526 Euclid Avenue in Helena tomorrow (Thursday),” CVS officials stated in an email. 

A person who answered the phone at the store said many of their customers were saddened by the news. She could not offer any more comment.

CVS officials said all prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby CVS Pharmacy at 603 N. Montana Ave. to ensure that patients continue to have uninterrupted access to pharmacy care.

They said patients can always choose to fill their prescriptions at any CVS pharmacy, or the pharmacy of their choice, if another is more convenient.

“All employees are being offered comparable roles within the company,” CVS officials said.

People are also reading…

There is another CVS Pharmacy at 3095 N. Montana Ave.

CVS officials said maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities they serve is an important factor they consider when making store closure decisions.

“Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community,” they wrote.

CVS is the only pharmacy on Helena’s Westside.

CVS officials said they will continue to provide the community with “outstanding service at our two remaining CVS Pharmacy locations in Helena.”

CVS also offers prescription home delivery service to eligible patients through CVS.com and the CVS Pharmacy app to provide additional convenient access to medications.

Amazon’s ($AMZN@US) job cuts impact a broad range of its business, including retail, grocery stores, robotics, drone delivery, and cloud computing, according to data circulating on LinkedIn. About 2,300 jobs were cut in Amazon’s home state of Washington, 500 in California, and 300 in New York. The layoffs follow over a decade of rampant growth and expansion in the company’s fulfillment centers. The tech giant's shares lost half their value in 2022, the worst year since the 2000 dot-com crash. Analysts expect revenue growth to decline 6 percent and remain in the single digits until the final period of 2023. Amazon announced in January that it would lay off 18,000 workers, the largest round of cuts in the company's history.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

0 Comments
1
2
0
3
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant Editor/Reporter

Phil Drake is the assistant editor and reporter at the Independent Record.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why snail skin therapy is the new facial trend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News