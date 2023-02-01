CVS Pharmacy closes Euclid Avenue location on Helena's westside

The CVS Pharmacy at 526 Euclid Ave. near Van’s Thriftway on Helena's Westside is closing.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to close our store at 526 Euclid Avenue in Helena tomorrow (Thursday),” CVS officials stated in an email.

A person who answered the phone at the store said many of their customers were saddened by the news. She could not offer any more comment.

CVS officials said all prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby CVS Pharmacy at 603 N. Montana Ave. to ensure that patients continue to have uninterrupted access to pharmacy care.

They said patients can always choose to fill their prescriptions at any CVS pharmacy, or the pharmacy of their choice, if another is more convenient.

“All employees are being offered comparable roles within the company,” CVS officials said.

There is another CVS Pharmacy at 3095 N. Montana Ave.

CVS officials said maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities they serve is an important factor they consider when making store closure decisions.

“Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community,” they wrote.

CVS is the only pharmacy on Helena’s Westside.

CVS officials said they will continue to provide the community with “outstanding service at our two remaining CVS Pharmacy locations in Helena.”

CVS also offers prescription home delivery service to eligible patients through CVS.com and the CVS Pharmacy app to provide additional convenient access to medications.