Step in the door of Curiouser and Curiouser LLC, A Gallery and Shop of Nontraditional Art and prepare for a dizzyingly, whimsical journey.

A startlingly vibrant array of oddities greet the eye, packed cheek by jowl in the little shop at 429 N. Last Chance Gulch.

And some are quite cheeky, mind you.

Does your spirit need a lift?

A jolt of joy?

A flight of fancy?

Shop owner Barry Ferst just might have the magical elixir you need.

“It’s absolutely delighted me,” said Ferst with a joyful laugh last Thursday afternoon as he gave a tour of his cozy shop.

“People feel like they’ve gone down the rabbit hole.”

And that’s no accident.

Ferst’s shop name is inspired by Alice’s words in “Alice in Wonderland” as she follows the White Rabbit down the hole into Wonderland.

For those curious to take their own Wonderland trip, Ferst’s shop is one of at least 25 Downtown stops on the Spring Art Walk, May 12, 4 to 8 p.m.

For a full list of businesses and artists, visit Downtown Helena's website.

Ferst opened his doors almost a year ago as a way to keep entertained and amused during retirement, stepping down last spring from teaching philosophy at Carroll College after 42 years.

Of the 35 creations in the shop, one of Ferst’s favorites is “Fate Calls,” his innovative, affordable psychoanalysis machine.

“Why waste money on therapy?” he asks, as he invites the IR photographer to get psychoanalyzed in five minutes.

The photographer gamely steps up to give it a whirl.

First, he flips two switches to “empower the machine.”

Then, closes his eyes, presses one of three red buttons and counts to eight.

A gold-and-red platform, one of three disks in front of him, spins.

A star-studded wizard on a pedestal glares out – behind him stands a gilded circle of zodiac symbols.

Riding on the rim of the wizard’s disc– a golden lion, a blue frog, a pig, a bear, gorilla, bat and dinosaur.

The disc stops.

“You have an obsessive personality,” announces Ferst knowingly, his eyes sparkling. The photographer nods in agreement.

Next, the machine chooses a life goal.

A disc, adorned in pandas, spins his fate.

Destined to be an explorer? Entertainer? Checkout clerk or architect?

Ah, the answer – analyst.

Finally, it’s time to delve into one’s deepest character traits.

A third panda-laden disc spins out an array of options– paranoid, defensive, diplomatic….and slides to a stop.

Suspicious!

This is but one money-saving creation Ferst offers his customers.

How about a Do-It-Yourself Vasectomy Kit for a mere $40.

Pop open the box and a pair of black, slightly used mechanics gloves falls out.

There are also hypoallergenic sponges, bandaids, a suture-yourself kit.

And then, what’s this?

“Well, every once in a while we all make mistakes,” reassures Ferst. So, he’s thoughtfully enclosed “this nice tourniquet.”

No directions, mind you, of where to use it.

The customer gets to choose.

“That’s the kind of humor I have,” laughs Ferst.

But these items just scratch the surface of what lurks within his shop walls to discover.

Looking for the perfect wedding present?

How about an eclectic triptych, “Homage to Hieronymus Bosch,” inspired by Bosch’s painting, “The Garden of Earthly Delights,” which Ferst saw in the Prado Museum in Madrid.

The triptych stands about 3-feet tall, and stuffed within each panel is a menagerie of characters, fake flowers and frenzied activity.

A somewhat maniacal angel figure resting on flames presides in the center panel.

A barbie head pops from a pumpkin. Another doll’s head bursts forth from a Bambi body.

An array of babies, kewpie dolls, action and cartoon figures and Barbies sprout from foliage.

One Barbie, clutching a large duck face, sports an eggbeater emerging from her head.

Another Barbie head hangs upside down from another eggbeater.

Devilish cupids flutter from the edges. False teeth, monsters, Disney ducks and Plutos elbow for space.

Blissfully overlooking the teeming cacophony of weirdness, a white porcelain figure of a bride and groom.

Perhaps the ideal wedding gift for the couple that has everything – particularly a sense of humor?

Each creation comes with a story.

Many of them are inspired by not only Ferst’s love of art and philosophy, but also travel, which has taken him all over the United States, Mexico, most of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

Look closely.

Every work has at least one bunny hidden in it, representing Ferst’s feelings about escaping from the harshness of the world.

And discreetly tucked on each work is a small label, Kitsch Craft Design, a wholly owned subsidiary of FerstBilt Industrials, which is a complete fantasy company, laughs Ferst.

Ferst creates his urban folk art in his home workshop on Holter Street and has shown it in Montana art museums, including the Holter Museum of Art, and in a handful of Montana galleries.

A collector of kitsch, he delights in what his visitors discover in the vast array of oddities and greet with gasps of glee.

“People just love sitting in here,” he says.

In fact, sometimes they love sitting around the table in his shop so much that he has to shoo them out the door so he can go home for dinner.

“I wanted a place where you can shut out the noise of outside and the things that are going on out there. This is a different reality.”

Note: His posted hours are Thursday and Friday 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.