The public is invited to comment on a Montana Department of Transportation proposal to replace two culverts on Montana Highway 141 at Sixmile Creek 3 miles north of Avon.

This is an urgent, high-priority project to replace two large metal culverts in very poor condition with a single structure. The structure will carry Sixmile Creek under MT 141 and is expected to be built in late summer, depending on completion of design and availability of materials. Traffic will be maintained through staged construction of the culvert replacement or by using an on-site detour. Temporary, short-term road closures may also be required.

Construction permits and relocation of utilities will likely be required. Staff will contact landowners prior to construction regarding temporary construction permits, state officials said.

Travelers were warned in late October to avoid state Highway 141 because a damaged culvert forced the road to close and emergency repairs were made. The proposed project will make more permanent repairs to the 32-mile-long state highway that begins at U.S. Route 12 at Avon and ends at MT 200 north of Helmville.

Comments from the public may be submitted online at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Butte office, P.O. Box 3068, Butte, MT 59702-3068. Note that comments are for project UPN 10334000.

The public is encouraged to contact Butte District Preconstruction Engineer Dave Gates at 406-494-9636 or Project Design Engineer Josh Dold at 406-444-6385 with questions or comments about the project.

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. People who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, P.O. Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416.