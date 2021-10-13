 Skip to main content
Crown Mountain fire west of Augusta at 1,368 acres
Crown Mountain fire west of Augusta at 1,368 acres

crown plane.PNG

A large air tanker drops one of its last loads over the Crown Mountain fire, Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest officials posted Wednesday on Facebook.

 Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

The Crown Mountain fire 16 miles west of Augusta in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex is now at 1,368 acres, officials said Wednesday, noting that fire activity over the past two days was minimal due to the 2 inches of snowfall, cooler temperatures and decreased winds.

The fire started Oct. 4 within the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest and the cause is under investigation. There are 89 personnel assigned to the blaze.

During the first three days of the blaze, gusty winds, unseasonably high temperatures and dry conditions brought dangerous firefighting conditions for direct attack on the fire.

The fire is burning within portions of the footprint of the 1988 Canyon Creek fire.

Benchmark Road is closed about 1.5 miles east of the forest boundary. Beaver Willow Road will be open until it closes for the season on Friday.

Crews are seeing success in their containment priority of preventing more northward movement beyond Petty Creek and any eastward movement toward the Forest boundary in Smith Creek.

There was a 12% chance for precipitation Wednesday night, followed by a general drying trend over the next several days.

U.S. Forest Service officials said this will be their last update unless conditions “dramatically change.”

No containment percentage was listed on the report. Full containment is expected by Oct. 31.

