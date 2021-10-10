Crown Mountain fire now listed at 1,301 acres

The Crown Mountain fire in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex 16 miles west of Augusta was listed at 1,301 acres Sunday, which is about 100 acres more than the day before.

The fire, discovered Oct. 4, is burning within portions of the footprint of the 1988 Canyon Creek fire. The cause is under investigation. The fire is 0% contained and 140 personnel are assigned to the blaze, the U.S. Forest Service said.

Fire personnel installed point protection on threatened ranches adjacent to the Forest boundary in Smith Creek as well as in the Benchmark corridor to include Double Falls recreational cabins and structures in the Ford Creek area. Windy conditions have again prevailed since Friday. The fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain and fueled by regenerated Lodgepole pine and heavy stands of Douglas fir. Smoke is visible from Choteau, Augusta, and along state Highway 287, officials said.

The recent fire growth was to the southeast in Moudess Creek where it slowly backed against the prevailing winds Saturday into areas of the 1988 Canyon Creek fire footprint.

Benchmark Road and trails adjacent to the fire are closed. A larger area closure footprint is forthcoming. In the meantime, Smith Creek, Crown Mountain, and Petty Ford Creek trails are closed, U.S. Forest Service officials said.

