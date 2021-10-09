 Skip to main content
Crown Mountain fire near Augusta now at 1,202 acres
The Crown Mountain fire was listed at 1,202 acres on Saturday.

 U.S. Forest Service

The Crown Mountain fire in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex 16 miles west of Augusta has burned 1,202 acres, officials said Saturday.

The fire started Oct. 4 within the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. Its cause remains under investigation. There was no estimate of containment posted in Saturday's update on InciWeb.com. There are 140 personnel assigned.

This fire is burning within portions of the footprint of the 1988 Canyon Creek fire, officials said. The fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain and fueled by regenerated Lodgepole pine and heavy stands of Douglas fir.

The southeast edge of the fire slowly moved out of the heavy timber into lighter fuels, officials said Saturday. This allowed hotshot crews to engage with aviation support and check further spread toward the forest.

The Benchmark Corridor crew is working on point protection actions in the Double Falls and Ford Creek area. 

There was a spot across Petty Creek sized at about one-tenth of an acre that backcountry crews quickly extinguished with the aid of two chinook helicopters.

The Benchmark Corridor crew nearly completed all the point protection actions in the Double Falls and Ford Creek area and expected to finish up that work Saturday.

The past two days have allowed all crews to effectively posture for the winds expected Saturday afternoon through Sunday, forest officials said.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

